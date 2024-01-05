Ex-Hibs man holds EFL talks while Celtic lead transfer battle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The January transfer window is heating up with Celtic and Rangers already making their marks on the month with Hibs and Hearts hoping to jump in on the action. Much of the talk in the Premiership has surrounded Lawrence Shankland and a potential move down the M8.

The Hearts captain has scored 18 goals in 28 games for Hearts already this season and is well on the way to break his 2022/23 goal-scoring tally of 28. The Tynecastle board have, however, made it clear that they have no plans to sell their star player and it would take a phenomenal offer for it to be considered.

While Jambo fans wait anxiously to see if their club captain remains with them into February, here is the latest news from Hibs, Hearts and their Premiership rivals...

Ex-Hibee 'hold talks' with EFL side

Former Celtic and Hibernian manager Tony Mowbray could replace Wayne Rooney as Birmingham City manager (Mail). Reports from the Mail Online have indicated that Mowbray, who managed Hibs between 2004 and 2006, was due to hold talks with Birmingham on Thursday.

Rooney was dismissed on Tuesday (2 January) after a terrible run of form which saw ten points from 15 games and now the ex-Celtic player and boss - who was sacked by Sunderland in December - was set to meet club officials to discuss the role.

Mowbray, 60, is not the only one whom the Championship side have eyed with Rooney's former England team-mate Frank Lampard on the cards as well as Gary Rowett and Nathan Jones.

Aberdeen face Duk battle

Aberdeen have reportedly rejected an initial 2.5m euro bid for forward Luis 'Duk' Lopes from BSC Young Boys (Record) but a secondary report from Press and Journal indicate that the Dons have in fact had no contact from Young Boys regarding the 23-year-old striker.

The Record suggested that reports from Europe swirled on Thursday evening, claiming the two clubs were yet to reach an agreement after the Swiss side initially had a €2.5million proposal turned down. The Dons are reportedly expecting a fee of more than €3million if they are to part ways with the Cape Verde international.

However the latest reports from Press and Journal say that Pittodrie sources indicate there has not been any contact at all between the two clubs, let alone any potential bid negotiations or bids. Duk's former club Benfica are thought to be due 50% of any transfer fee Aberdeen would receive for the striker.

Celtic lead transfer battle

Trabzonspor are reportedly ready to rival any Celtic interest in Nottingham Forest and Scotland defender Scott McKenna (Sun). The Record indicates that Celtic are still in the lead for the 27-year-old but the competition is heating up.

The defender has been given the green light to leave Nottingham forest this month having struggled to hold down a regular place in the side and as the ex-Dons star is hoping to impress Steve Clarke ahead of the Euros 2024 this summer, Nuno Espirito Santo has left the door open for McKenna to leave on a potential loan deal.