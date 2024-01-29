'Not even a foul' - pundits disagree over Kilmarnock vs Hibs red card

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hibs secured a much needed point his weekend as they managed a late draw with Kilmarnock at Rugby Park. It's been an unpredictable season for the Hibees so far with consistency somewhat lacking. However, the 2-2 draw has helped keep the likes of Dundee and Aberdeen at bay for the moment as Nick Montgomery's side look to secure a top six finish ahead of the split.

An early own goal, courtesy of Dylan Vente, did not give Hibs fans much hope and all looked the more bleak when Matt Kennedy doubled the homeside's lead after the break. However, Joe Newell was soon able to restore order and new signing Myziane Maolida showed offerings of his talent as he was able to level the playing field in the 81st minute.

The goals were, however, not the main talking point after the whistle went. After 73 minutes and a lengthy VAR check, the Killies' Corrie Ndaba was sent off for a tackle on Jair Tavares. Referee Grant Irvine initially issued a yellow card but he soon signalled to his ear and VAR operator Nick Walsh intervened with the card soon upgraded to a red for 'foul play'.

The decision has, of course, divided opinions with BBC Sport's Sportscene pundits Charlie Mulgrew and Neil McCann deliberating over the call with one even claiming to be 'appalled'. Speaking on the show after the final whistle, former Celtic and Aberdeen man Charlie Mulgrew admitted that while it was not a call he agreed with, that the red card was within the rules of the game.

"I think in today's rules of the game, it's a sending off", Mulgrew argued. "It's reckless, he lunges. He gets a touch on the ball so going impartial you say ‘he’s touched the ball it’s not a foul’ but in today’s rules he’s lunged, he’s touched the ball but he could have seriously hurt the Hibs boy so it’s a definite sending off for me in today’s rules. "He’s two feet off the ground", the ex-Hoops star continued. "If he’s going to touch the ball, he should touch the ball then move his foot away. The reason he can’t (move his foot out the way) is because he is lunging and I think he’s out of control."

Neil McCann, however, could not have disagreed more and argued: "As a member of the defenders union, I am appalled by your opinion here!