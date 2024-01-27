Moriah-Welsh is in squad to face Kilmarnock this afternoon.

Hibs have signed Bournemouth midfielder Nathan Moriah-Welsh on a two-and-a-half-year deal - and he goes straight into the squad at Rugby Park today. And Nick Montgomery, also close to landing fellow Cherries prospect Owen Bevan as the answer to his team’s central defensive crisis, said the Easter Road club had fended off serious interest from south of the Border to land Guyana international Moriah-Welsh.

As reported here yesterday, box-to-box all-rounder Moriah Welsh – still just 21 – has been signed in response to Jimmy Jeggo’s imminent return to Australia with Melbourne City. The 14-times capped 21-year-old, who has mainly featured in Bournemouth’s development squad, spent some time on loan to League Two Newport County last season.

But he’s impressed Monty enough to merit a permanent deal, rather than a short-term loan, the gaffer revealing: “Nathan is a player who we have been tracking for a while and watched live on a few occasions this season. At 21 he is a hungry young player who will bring energy and work rate. He likes a tackle and can also get forward from midfield.

“He has already had a loan spell in England, which he gained valuable experiences from and there was a lot of interest in him from clubs south of the border. With his attributes I feel he can develop into a very good player for the club moving forward.”