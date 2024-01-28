Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hearts and Hibs stars played lead roles as Australia progressed into the quarter-final of the Asian Cup with a comfortable 4-0 win against Indonesia.

The Socceroos eased their way through the group stage by collecting seven points against Uzbekistan, Syria and India to set up their round of 16 clash with an Indonesia side that secured safe passage into the knockout rounds by finishing in third place behind Iraq and Japan in Group D

Former and current Hibs stars were at the forefront of the action during the first-half of Sunday's clash as Jackson Irvine fired Australia in front with just 12 minutes on the clock before current Easter Road favourite Martin Boyle doubled the lead just before half-time.

With Hearts defender Kye Rowles in the starting eleven and and Jam Tarts team-mate Nathaniel Atkinson introduced from the bench just after the midway point of the second-half, Australia held firm and secured progression into the last eight with late strikes from winger Craig Goodwin and former Scotland youth international Harry Souttar.

Boyle, Rowles, Atkinson and the inactive Lewis Miller, who was left out of the matchday squad for the win over Indonesia, will now turn their attention to helping their side progress into the semi-final of the competition as they await their quarter-final opponents.

Who could Australia face in the Asian Cup quarter-final?

Australia's win against Indonesia has set up a mouthwatering quarter-final clash, no matter who their opponents may be. The Socceroos will discover who stands in the way of a semi-final place when South Korea and Saudi Arabia met on Tuesday afternoon. The quarter-final will take place at the Al-Wakrah Stadium on Friday, meaning the Hearts and Hibs quarter will not return to Edinburgh until next week at the earliest.

When will the Asian Cup semi-finals and final take place?

