A number of Scottish clubs are bracing themselves for a testing period in the coming weeks after squads were confirmed for the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

A total of five players from the SPFL will travel to Ivory Coast for the tournament which include Forfar Athletic defender Roberto Nditi (Tanzania), Rangers striker Abdallah Sima (Senegal) and Ayr United defender Frankie Musonda (Zambia). But the club most affected by the Africa Cup of Nations will be Edinburgh side Hibs who are without crucial defender Rocky Bushiri (DR Congo) and back up goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott (Ghana).

The duo’s absence coincides with Scotland’s winter break, although the pair will still be absent for a number of crucial Premiership games later in the month with Rangers and Kilmarnock on the horizon. Despite their absence many Hibs fans will be keen to cheer on their players during the tournament. With that mind we have rounded up all of the key TV details for the African Cup of Nations and the dates you need to watch out for.

When is the Africa Cup of Nations?

The Africa Cup of Nations begins on Saturday 13 January as host nation Ivory Coast take on Guinea Bissau.

The group stage of the tournament runs until Wednesday 24 January. The knockout stages of the competitions will then begin on Saturday 27 January. The 16 teams that progress from the group stage will battle it out to reach the AFCON final which is held at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on Sunday 11 February.

How to watch Hibs players in the Africa Cup of Nations?

Sky Sports subscribers in the UK will be able to watch every single game from this year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Fans can also stream the event using the SkyGo app which is available to download on your mobile phone or electronic device.

The UK's BBC iPlayer (free to watch with a TV licence) will also stream 10 games from AFCON 2023, including both semi-finals and the final.

Here is a list of all the key group stage games involving Hibs pair Rocky Bushiri and Jojo Wollacott.

DR Congo fixtures

DR Congo vs Zambia: Wednesday 17 January (8pm)

DR Congo vs Morocco: Sunday 21 January (2pm)

DR Congo vs Tanzania: Wednesday 24 January (8pm)

Ghana fixtures