Hibs defender Lewis Miller believes he and Martin Boyle can return to Edinburgh as Asian Cup champions in February.

Hibs and Australia full back Lewis Miller is confident he can return to Edinburgh in February as a champion as the Asian Cup prepares to get underway in Qatar tomorrow.

Both Miller and his Hibs team mate Martin Boyle were selected to be part of the Australian squad for the tournament with the Socceroos set to get their campaign underway against India on Saturday morning and the 23-year-old is full of confidence ahead of the campaign.

“The standards and expectations for our country are quite high. The boys know that and we have spoken about our goals and what we want to achieve in this tournament" the Sydney born defender told the club's official website.

The right back has enjoyed a positive first 18 months in the Capital, nailing down a regular first team spot under new head coach Nick Montgomery and the full back believes with the likes of Boyle and former Hibee Jackson Irvine, their squad is strong enough to win the competition.

"I genuinely believe with the quality of players we have that we can win the tournament. But we need to take it one step at a time and one game at a time. Our sole focus is on our game against India (on Saturday), once we get through that game we will focus on the next one.

“We’ve just been trying to maintain our standards and behaviours both on and off the pitch. We are going to go out there and give all we have got to try and make Australia proud – I am just glad to be part of such a prolific group" added Miller.

The right back also offered an insight into the team's camp, while he also showed off his impressive dart skills on social media, pulling off an astonishing 180 for the onlooking cameras, an achievement he jokingly cited was "the best of his life".

"We started off in Abu Dhabi to play a friendly with Bahrain. We won that 2-0 and showed a lot of promising signs. It was a good introduction to Asian football for me, and it certainly helped me develop as a player and get focussed for the tournament ahead" explained Miller.

“At the start, there were a few new faces so everyone has been getting to know each other for the first few days. Now we are here in Doha, everyone has gelled together and we are like one big family. We are all pulling in the same direction, we all have the same goals and it is like playing together with your brothers – that is the general vibe of the camp.

“They brought in a dart board a few days ago, we play darts at Hibs as well so I’ve had a bit of a practice and a warm-up there. I can confidently say that, I won’t be doing that again any time soon. But, we’re here for another month so I will keep practicing.

“You saw the celebrations at the end, I was dancing with big Harry Souttar and Boyley too! It was really good and it kind of sums up the vibe of the group" said the defender.