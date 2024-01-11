Leeds United defender training with Hibs but no decision made on loan deal
Nick Montgomery is casting an eye over the versatile defender but a move has not yet been agreed by the two clubs.
Leeds United defender Kris Moore has joined up with the Hibs squad at their training camp in Dubai but the Edinburgh club have not yet made a decision on whether or not they will be signing him.
The 20-year old, who can play as a centre back or a right back, was first linked with a move to Easter Road last month with Nick Montgomery expected to add defensive reinforcements in the January window. However, the Edinburgh Evening News can confirm that reports of a six month loan deal having already been agreed are wide of the mark.
Moore will be hoping to impress the Hibees' coaching staff during his trial with his parent club looking to send him out for his first taste of senior football. Although he is yet to feature for the Yorkshire club's first team the defender, who can play as a right back or a centre back, has racked up almost sixty appearances for Leeds' Under-21s, including outings for the previous iteration of the reserves known as the Under-23s.
Hibs have lost Chris Cadden to injury while Lewis Miller is away at the Asian Cup with Australia so right back is expected to be a priority position for them to recruit in. With Rocky Bushiri also away on international duty, at the Africa Cup of Nations with DR Congo, another centre back option would also be useful before they return to competitive action against Forfar Athletic in the Scottish Cup a week on Saturday (January 20).