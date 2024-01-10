The Scotland left-back has been out in Serie A since last season following two years at Easter Road

Former Hibs star Josh Doig is now set for a move to Ligue 1 after Marseille reportedly launched a bid worth £4.3 million. Doig, 21, had previously been linked with a move back to the Scottish Premiership with Rangers hoping to snap him up but this is now looking more and more unlikely.

The 21-year-old left-back has impressed in Serie A since joining Hellas Verona in 2022 following two seasons in the Hibs first team. With Borna Barisic and Ridvan Yilmaz expected to leave Ibrox in the coming weeks, Doig had been marked as a replacement but he is not short of interest with Verona's rivals Torino and Udinese also keen on him.

The Ligue 1 side currently sit sixth in the league, with seven wins from their 17 matches played so far. They are on 27 points and just outside of the European playoff places.

Marseille's recent offer of £4.3m is said to have fallen short of Verona's asking price, according to Sport Italia's Alfredo Pedulla via Football Scotland. The Serie A side have reportedly asked for around £5 million - a figure that is out of Rangers' budget, even if they do sell Barisic and Yilmaz.

What is known, however, is that whatever Verona are able to sell Doig on for, Hibs are in line to receive 27.5% of the transfer fee, setting them up for a cash boost of over £1 million after including a sell-on clause in the Scottish left-back's contract to the Serie A side.