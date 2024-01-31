Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Deadline day is fast approaching and there are still plenty of deals still to be negotiated across Scotland. Reports emerged earlier in the week that both Hibs and Hearts were monitoring 25-year-old left-back James Penrice while a contract is still to be negotiated with Lawrence Shankland.

Talk ahead of January had been all about whether the Jambos striker was headed west but no official approach from anyone has been made for the 28-year-old with all parties now set to relax for the time being. The club captain has been crucial in Hearts' current rise to third place in the league and the Tynecastle board had little intention of selling him any time soon.

As for Hibs, Nick Montgomery will be delighted that new arrival Myziane Maolida has already made an impact in the squad, scoring a late equaliser to secure the Hibees a point at Rugby Park and he is set to be a critical figure as the Easter Road side battle to remain in the top six.

Celtic reject outcast loan deal

Celtic have rejected a loan bid from Volos to take James McCarthy, who has not featured for the Glasgow club since October 2022, as the Scottish Premiership leaders wanted a larger percentage of the 33-year-old midfielder's wage covered by the Greek Super League club (Sky Sports). McCarthy has failed to tie down a regular firs team spot since his free transfer in 2021 and it was revealed in August that the ex-Crystal Palace midfielder was to leave the club by the end of the summer transfer window. But it ultimately led to nothing with very little interest coming his way. However, he has recently become the target of Greek side Volos FC but reports suggest that the Scottish Premiership had been hopeful that Volos would pay a larger contribution towards the player's wages.

Celtic outcast James McCarthy

Ex-Rangers boss gifts Celtic windfall

Celtic are due around £300,000 from Leeds United should Sunderland complete their reported £2m bid to sign Leo Hjelde, the 20-year-old centre-half who left the Scottish champions in 2021 (Scottish Sun).

Former Rangers boss Michael Beale has completed his first transfer as Sunderland boss, picking up the ex-Leeds star who previously spent two years in Celtic's youth team after signing him from Rosenborg in 2019. While he never made a first team appearance for the club, he was heavily involved in the reserve side and featured in the senior squad pre-season while also impressing during a few months on loan at Ross County.

Reports have suggested that Celtic inserted a 15 per cent sell-on clause when they sent him off to Leeds and will now finally land their payment, with thanks to a former Ibrox boss.

Bundesliga make Rangers approach

Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo is interesting Bundesliga club Mainz, who are considering a loan bid for the 23-year-old Wales international (Bild) with other reports suggesting he wishes to stay and fight for a starting place with Rangers as his chances are now enhanced by Brighton loanee Abdallah Sima facing a spell on the sidelines (Football Scotland).