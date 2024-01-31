Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We are fast approaching the end of the January transfer window with Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Hearts and more still hopeful of securing last minute deals.

It's been a fairly quiet month in the Premiership with the Hoops only having signed one permanent deal so far and Rangers at yet to sign anyone on a permanent basis. With only a few hours left to go, Philippe Clement, however, is hopeful of securing two more deals with Oscar Cortes and Jefte close to travelling to Glasgow.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the country, Hearts are still yet to see any sign of Scott Fraser and Hibs hopeful of further strengthening their squad ahead of a battle to remain in the top six.

New Celtic signing Nicolas Kuhn

With just a few hours to go, here is all you need to know about the end of the January transfer window...

When does the transfer window shut?

The January transfer window will close on Thursday 1st February at 11pm for clubs in England, but it is 11.30pm in Scotland. This is not the same across all the countries. While Spain's window ends at the same time as in England, French teams must complete their deals by 10pm. The German window closes at 5pm while Italian transfers must be completed by 7pm.

Can deals be struck after the deadline?

If a transfer is agreed between the two clubs late in the day, the league can grant additional time for the relevant documentation to be completed and submitted. A deal sheet can be sent to the authorities to indicate an agreement has been reached, after which the clubs are handed an additional two hours to complete the remaining paperwork.

How to watch transfer deadline day

