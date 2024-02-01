How Hibs will tackle Deadline Day - and exclusive insight on done deals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From signing Luke Amos on the strength of two training sessions to completely revamping a faltering attack, Hibs boss Nick Montgomery has already enjoyed a busy January. He’s pleased with the business done in his first transfer window as Easter Road gaffer.

As we hurtle towards tonight’s deadline, the big question still unanswered is whether Hibs can land central defender Owen Bevan before the window closes, with negotiations on a move for the Wales Under-21 centre-half still ongoing. Whatever happens there, Hibs cannot contemplate attacking the second half of the season without at least one top-calibre reinforcement to their back line.

Bournemouth's Welsh defender Owen Bevan is the remaining top target for Hibs

Montgomery, reflecting on his capture of Amos, Emiliano Marcondes, Myziane Maolida and Nathan Moriah-Welsh, said: “The new boys have given us options we didn’t have. And the boys have embraced them because they’re not only quality players but top-quality people.

“I’m really proud of the players I’ve brought in. The board backed me to bring in five players and move five out, I think. If you look at what a transfer window is for, that looks about right. There have been a lot of long hours and sleepless nights. But I’m really, really delighted with the players who have come in.”

Revealing how impressed he’d been after watching former QPR midfielder Amos – without a club and pitching his services as a free agent – taking part in training at East Mains, Montgomery said: “After two days’ training, I offered him a contract. That was enough for me, two training sessions. He’s a really infectious personality who is desperate to get his career back on track. Every player has their own story about why they came.

“Luke is a fantastic kid. Another player who has played at a really high level but found himself without a club. Yeah, he did have options – but he wanted to come here.

“Emi, we all know how good he is already. Myziane is 24 years old, and he’s had a massive career up to date. Things didn’t quite out, but he still had a lot of options. I didn’t have to convince him much, just told him I wanted him to come and enjoy his football, with a good group, in a style of football I thought he would enjoy. We’ve spoken about what Nathan brings, in terms of energy and mobility. I think we can feel quite good about the business we’ve done.”