Hibs have secured the services of versatile defender Jordan Obita, extending his contract to the summer of 2027
It was an important piece of business that David Gray was delighted to have finalised after having also secured Rocky Bushiri and Junior Hoilett on new deals after the pair were both set to become free agents. The capital club have also been busy bringing in new players with the most recent being the record signing of striker Thibault Klidjé, forward from Swiss side Luzern.
He follows on from Raphael Sallinger, Jamie McGrath and Josh Mulligan in joining the Easter Road ranks. Here is when every Hibs’ first team player is currently set to be out of contract:
