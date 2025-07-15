When every Hibs' first team player's contract is set to expire as Obita pens new deal and Klidje signs

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson

Sports Editor

Published 15th Jul 2025, 17:00 BST

Martin Boyle and Elie Youan are among the Hibs players now in the final year of their current contracts.

Hibs have secured the services of versatile defender Jordan Obita, extending his contract to the summer of 2027

It was an important piece of business that David Gray was delighted to have finalised after having also secured Rocky Bushiri and Junior Hoilett on new deals after the pair were both set to become free agents. The capital club have also been busy bringing in new players with the most recent being the record signing of striker Thibault Klidjé, forward from Swiss side Luzern.

He follows on from Raphael Sallinger, Jamie McGrath and Josh Mulligan in joining the Easter Road ranks. Here is when every Hibs’ first team player is currently set to be out of contract:

Contract expires - Summer 2026

1. Elie Youan

Contract expires - Summer 2026 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Contract expires - Summer 2026

2. Martin Boyle

Contract expires - Summer 2026 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Contract expires - Summer 2026

3. Dylan Levitt

Contract expires - Summer 2026 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Contract expires - Summer 2026

4. Lewis Miller

Contract expires - Summer 2026 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:David Gray
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice