News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Hibs contracts: Players expiry dates in full including those set to leave in 2024 — gallery

Time left on players' contracts including those into their final six months.

By Georgia Goulding , Susanna Sealy
Published 31st Dec 2023, 07:30 GMT

Hibs have wrapped up their football for 2023 and now the waiting game is on to see what the new year brings. They will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing derby day defeat to Hearts last time out, as Motherwell await on January 2nd.

After that, focus shifts to the winter transfer window and the potential business they can do there. Hibs have new signings to consider as well as mulling over the current contracts set to expire in 2024. We've taken a look at each player's current terms and when their deals will run out — could any last minute extensions get over the line?

Hibs will face several contract discussions following the new year break

1. Hibs Contract end dates

Hibs will face several contract discussions following the new year break

Photo Sales
The Ghanian keeper's contract expires in May 2026.

2. Jojo Wollacott

The Ghanian keeper's contract expires in May 2026.

Photo Sales
First choice keeper David Marshall's contract ends in May 2024.

3. David Marshall

First choice keeper David Marshall's contract ends in May 2024.

Photo Sales
Marshall and Wollacott's fellow keeper will see his contract end in May 2025.

4. Maksymilian Boruc

Marshall and Wollacott's fellow keeper will see his contract end in May 2025.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page