Hibs have wrapped up their football for 2023 and now the waiting game is on to see what the new year brings. They will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing derby day defeat to Hearts last time out, as Motherwell await on January 2nd.

After that, focus shifts to the winter transfer window and the potential business they can do there. Hibs have new signings to consider as well as mulling over the current contracts set to expire in 2024. We've taken a look at each player's current terms and when their deals will run out — could any last minute extensions get over the line?