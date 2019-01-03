Hibs cup winner Niklas Gunnarsson on look-out for new club

Former Hibs defender Niklas Gunnarsson is on the look-out for a new club – but he won’t be returning to Easter Road, the Evening News can reveal.

News that Gunnarsson, a member of the Edinburgh club’s historic Scottish Cup-winning side of 2016, had turned down a new contract with Swedish side Djurgarden had sparked speculation he could be on his way back to Scotland.

Gunnarsson, now 27, became a fans’ favourite after arriving on loan from Norwegian club Valerenga on a six-month loan spell, scoring what proved to be the winner in a 3-2 victory over Rangers and then replacing Paul Hanlon for the final seven minutes at Hampden as Alan Stubbs’ players beat the Ibrox outfit by the same scoreline to end their 114-year wait to lift the cup.

His performances with Hibs during that period earned Gunnarsson a call-up to the Norwegian squad and a first cap as a second-half subsitute in a Euro 2016 warm-up match against Portugal in Porto.

However, he then elected to sign a two-and-a-half year deal with Djurgarden with whom he won the Swedish Cup by beating Malmo in the final last May.

Djurgarden were keen to keep him but Gunnarsson turned down contract offers making him a free agent. As such, he has found himself in demand with concrete offers from clubs in Poland, Denmark and the UK. However, the News understands, he has not been speaking to Hibs