Latest injury update ahead of Falkirk away in Scottish Premiership

David Gray has revealed that he spoke to his Hibs players about coping with raised expectations before this season had fully kicked off. And he’s backed the veterans of last year’s campaign to show their resilience by immediately bouncing back from Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup quarter-final loss to Rangers at Ibrox.

Pointing out that the Easter Road side are still sitting third in the Scottish Premiership, with a chance to move further clear by beating Falkirk away tomorrow night, Gray said the fact that so many were disappointed to lose in Govan showed how far his team had come. And he understands completely why fans would demand more from a side who finished third with something to spare in the gaffer’s first season in management – despite being stuck at the foot of the table as late as December.

“It's something that we talked about at the very start of the season,” said the former club captain. “Off the back of what we'd done last year, it was always going to be the case that the expectation starts to rise.

“When you start to see how we performed in Europe at times, against some top sides, people say a lot of good things about you. I think that's natural when it happens, but then the expectation rises again.

European performances brought added pressure

“But I've always said that the group is a good group. They are a very humble group of players who are hard-working and want to improve all the time. And that's something that, as a coach, is brilliant to work with.

“I think it makes the players keep their feet on the ground as well, because they're not thinking they've completed it at all. We were right back in looking at why we didn't get the right result at the weekend and how we can try to put that right on Tuesday. I think that's a good habit to get into.

“I think it's just important that, after a defeat, you need to stick together. You need to look at the areas to improve on but also at how quickly things can change again, in a positive way.

“If we get three points tomorrow night, you then look at it in isolation and go: 'Well, that would be nine points after five games, sitting third in the table.' It's certainly not a disaster; it'd be a good start.

No such thing as a ‘gimme’ in SPFL top flight

“This league is very challenging, as you've already seen. And there's no game that's a gimme, that's for sure.

“If we win tomorrow night, we're looking at the table very differently. We're sitting third after five games and looking at it and saying it's a good start.

“The bulk of the squad's been through adversity. The start we made last season versus this season already is significantly different, I think.”

“Yes, we didn't play to the levels we have against Rangers, and the boys are really disappointed not to be in the next round of the cup. But it shows you how far the group has come as well, that they actually did believe that they can go along to Ibrox and get into the next round of the cup.

“It's now about the challenges. How do we react to that, and how do we then turn that feeling and that frustration, but sticking together, working on the areas, and then making sure you turn it into a positive?”

Gray expects to have near enough a full squad available for tomorrow night’s trip to face newly-promoted Falkirk, barring long-term injury victim Joe Newell. Rudi Molotnikov could feature after coming off the bench at Ibrox, the teenager making his first competitive senior appearance since undergoing groin surgery in January.

“A few bumps and bruises, nothing major, we don't think, which is good, positive from that front,” said Gray, providing an injury update. “There's nobody really returning to the squad, so the squad will be as is.

“It was good for young Rudi Molotnikov to get some minutes for the first time in a wee while. He's not played since he came back from his injury, so there is a lot of competition.

“That's another thing that I think is healthy moving forward, that players know they need to be at the very top of their game. Because people are able to step in and take their place, if that's what we deem is the best thing for the team.”