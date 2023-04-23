Hibs debrief: VAR letdown; Appeal dilemma; Bizarre Nisbet moment; Special Stevenson

REF WATCH

Craig Napier’s decision to show James Jeggo a straight red card was, frankly, astonishing in real time, but video assistant referee David Graham should have come to his rescue and asked the man in the middle to review it on screen.

That’s exactly what the VAR is there to do: correct a clear and obvious error made by the match official on the field. Of course these calls are subjective, but this error could not have been clearer or more obvious.

The big question for Hibs now is whether or not an appeal is worth the risk after what happened to Aberdeen and Graeme Shinnie last week. Lee Johnson doesn’t seem to think it is.

YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

The physio being told by the referee to come on to the field to give Kevin Nisbet treatment – even though the Hibs striker was adamant he was absolutely fine.

Nisbet had taken a blow to the jaw from a flailing St Johnstone arm, wasn’t happy that a foul hadn’t been given and was holding his jaw while staying on his feet. The Hibs physio moved to the side of the pitch in anticipation, but Nisbet signalled that he was fit to continue.

Kevin Nisbet argues with the referee Craig Napier on a frustrating day for the Hibs striker

That wasn’t good enough for Napier, who appeared to order the confused physio to come on. Clearly frustrated, Nisbet duly pushed his club bagman away only to then told by the referee to leave the field himself for treatment that he didn’t need and wait to be waved back on.

It was a bizarre moment which came after the controversial red card and just riled Hibs even more.

DEFINING MOMENT

Red card aside, from a Hibs point of view it was very special to see Lewis Stevenson finally take his goals tally into double figures on his 571st appearance for the club.

Lewis Stevenson's tenth goal for Hibs was a special moment

Nearly five years have gone by since he last scored, but you wouldn’t have known given the way the veteran left-back took his goal. The forward run to find space in the box was good, the first touch better and the sweet strike low into the far corner even better still.

TACTICAL OBSERVATIONS

Lee Johnson, understandably, felt he didn’t need to change too much after the derby win, sending out the same team in the same 4-1-4-1 formation.

With the wind swirling and he pitch very bobbly, it wasn’t a day for patient, possession-based football and it certainly wasn’t a classic. But it was hard fought and Hibs showed resilience to grind out a point after going down to ten men a couple of minutes after half time.

Kevin Nisbet’s work-rate and hold-up play has improved massively since he returned from injury, but at times in this formation he still looks isolated without Josh Campbell making forward runs to offer support.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

There wasn’t one obvious standout, so let’s give it to Will Fish for a solid display at the back. The on-loan Manchester United defender mis-timed an early tackle but didn’t let it affect his game and competed well in a physical contest with Stevie May.

Nisbet and Stevenson both played well too, and Joe Newell provided excellent defensive cover when Hibs were down to ten men and Saints were in he ascendancy late on.

WHAT’S NEXT