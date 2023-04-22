James Jeggo red card: Pundits have say on Hibs midfielder's dismissal v St Johnstone

The Australian midfielder was dismissed in the 48th minute after sliding into a tackle with Connor McLennan in the 1-1 draw in Perth. Jeggo won the ball, but connected with his opponent on the follow-through and referee Craig Napier immediately brandished the red card. Video assistant referee Chris Graham saw no reason to intervene.

Preston, the former Hearts player, described it as a “ridiculous” decision and added: “If that’s a red card the game is finished in Scotland as a contact sport.” Thompson said it was “absolutely baffling” that the VAR saw no clear and obvious error and didn’t send Napier to the screen to review his decision.

“He wins the ball cleanly,” the Sportscene presenter said on BBC Sportsound. “There’s no excessive force. He’s not over the ball. For the referee to bring the red card out instantly, from a reasonable position, initially you are thinking that’s a clear and obvious error from the referee.

“We have VAR for a reason. It goes to the VAR operator, who should say to him ‘I think you should go to the monitor and have a look at this, you might have got it wrong’. He doesn’t and that is the bit that is absolutely baffling.

“The referee can make a mistake in a match. However, the whole point of VAR is to correct those errors. VAR has failed in doing that, not for the first time this season. It is disappointing.”

Preston was BBC Sportsound’s match reporter and was equally confused by the decision. “He won the ball and referee Craig Napier, within a second, produced a red card. It is then looked at by VAR and, unbelievably, it is not overturned. The talking point will be that ridiculous red card.

“If that’s a red card the game is finished in Scotland as a contact sport. Hibs have to appeal and I’m sure it will get overturned. How the VAR guy, with all the angles he’s got, doesn’t see that Jeggo has won the ball cleanly is beyond me.”