Hibs reach decision on gaffer Gray's future after busy day of transatlantic conversations
Hibs have reached an immediate decision on the future of head coach David Gray after a long day of transatlantic conversations between Scotland and California. And there’s been a unanimous decision to stand by the rookie gaffer.
Billionaire Bournemouth owner Bill Foley and his Black Knight investors are understood to be 100 per cent behind the call to keep Gray in situ, in the hope that the former Scottish Cup-winning captain turns things around. The Gordon family also remain confident that results will improve.
A statement from the Hibs board released just moments ago said: “We are disappointed with the poor start to our current season like all Hibernian FC supporters. Following the weekend’s result, we have held discussions as a group addressing how we move forward.
“We continue to work tirelessly in our quest to improve our performance and achieve the results we need on the pitch.
“Through this challenging time, we support our head coach David Gray and his management team. All departments are under pressure to deliver.
“We recognise that this is a hard time for our supporters, and we know we can do better. Together, with Black Knight Football, we are working hard to make that happen.”
Gray’s team are rooted to the foot of the Scottish Premiership table after winning just one of their opening dozen league games. Saturday’s 2-1 home loss to St Mirren had the former fullback publicly questioning the “fight and desire of his players.”
Heading into the current international break, the board came under significant pressure from supporters to make a change. But they’ve given Gray qualified support, at least – with an expectation that he turns things around quickly.
It is understood that Ian Gordon and board members talked through the situation with not only Foley but his right-hand man on the board, Ryan Caswell, and Black Knight Football Club president Tim Bezbatchenko. Early in the season Foley had voiced his public displeasure over the appointments of both Gray and sporting director Malky Mackay – but the American sporting magnate is content to let the situation play out, at least in the short term.