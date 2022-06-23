The 18-year-old would have been eligible to turn out for the Capital club’s league-winning under-18s last season and while he is yet to make his competitive debut for the Hibs first team, he has already accrued 20 senior appearances in the SPFL with Stenhousemuir and Edinburgh City, as well as games in the Lowland League and Scottish Cup.

Academy chief Steve Kean has talked about the pathway from the Easter Road side’s academy to the first team but not every player will go down the same route to get there – as proven by Brydon, who was a first-team regular for the Ochilview side at the age of 17.

But he is eager to use his experience to help him kick on – either at Hibs, or out on loan.

"It’s a bit sink or swim when you go out on loan. The first couple of games you’re trying to find your feet and as you get more used to the level your performances get better,” he told the Evening News.

"But there are a lot of really top pros who have dropped down the leagues and I’ve played against them. That’s experience that you don’t get unless you go on loan and I think it’s really helped me.

"Every striker has a different way of playing up top – I’ve been able to get used to a lot of them and piece them all together, which should stand me in good stead for trying to progress into the Hibs first team and having that experience is only going to benefit me.”

Brydon understands the Hibs hierarchy may not view him as ready for the first team but he is eager to do whatever it takes to further his development.

Hibs defender Jack Brydon is hoping to kick on this year

"It’s not for me to decide if I’m ready for the first team, it’s for the manager and those higher up at the club to decide. All I can do is try my best,” he added.