Hibs defender Josh Doig on the verge of Serie A switch as Hellas Verona make their move

The Serie A side has been tracking the 20-year-old for several months and the clubs have agreed a transfer fee for the player, who has made 78 appearances for the Easter Road side.

The Evening News understands Hibs will secure a fee of more than £3 million plus add-ons for the Scotland Under-21 internationalist, with a sizeable sell-on fee negotiated, and the deal could be completed next week.

Doig will travel to Italy in the coming days to discuss personal terms with Verona, who finished ninth in last year’s top flight, and won’t be involved as Hibs kick off their Premier Sports Cup campaign at home to Clyde on Saturday. He said his goodbyes to staff and team-mates on Friday morning.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Verona’s league rivals Bologna were linked with a move for Doig and a host of English clubs were credited with an interest in the versatile left-back, who was tipped to leave the Capital club last summer amid sustained interest from south of the Border.

Doig was left out of Hibs’ season opener at Motherwell while speculation mounted, but the player remained at Easter Road.

He signed a new five-year deal in November, tying him to the club until the summer of 2026, which put Hibs in a stronger position regarding future negotiations around Doig’s future.

Josh Doig pictured during pre-season training with Hibs in Portugal