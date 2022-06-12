Hibs transfer news: Josh Doig race heats up with four teams keen on defender

Interest from Bologna in the 20-year-old emerged over the weekend, with the Rossoblù planning for life without Aaron Hickey.

The former Hearts defender has been the subject of sustained interest from English teams, and Doig is seen as a potential replacement for his compatriot and former Tynecastle youth colleague. English Premier League club Brentford are currently the frontrunners for Hickey’s signature and have made an official approach regarding a summer transfer.

But Bologna could face competition to land Doig, who won the SFWA Young Player of the Year award for his maiden season as a Hibs first-teamer, with another club on the continent keen to secure his services.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newly-promoted Nottingham Forest and their Championship play-off semi-final opponents Sheffield United have been keeping tabs on the 20-year-old, with former Easter Road boss Paul Heckingbottom targeting six or seven new faces for the Blades, but a move to England looks unlikely at this stage.

Sassuolo ran the rule over the Hibs left-back last season but in the wake of their scouting mission, Doig insisted he steadfastly ignored all transfer talk and speculation.

"I’ve learned from last summer when I let it distract me a little bit. I’m ignoring it and getting on with the football.

"At the end of the day, that's what will get you your move.

Bologna could make a move for Josh Doig if they lose Aaron Hickey this summer

"As a professional you need to put it to the back of your mind and get on with training and playing and enjoying your football."

Hibs could net a fee in excess of £3 million for the Scotland Under-21 internationalist, who has more than 70 appearances under his belt since breaking into the first team under Jack Ross at the start of the 2020/21 campaign, and is under contract until the summer of 2026.

Should Doig leave this summer, Hibs chiefs could dial up the club’s interest in West Ham United defender Manny Longelo.

The 21-year-old has admirers north and south of the Border with Bournemouth, Millwall, Nottingham Forest, and Rangers all said to be eyeing the left-back, who is out of contract next summer and likely to leave the London Stadium in search of first-team football.