The former Hearts defender, who is currently on Scotland international duty, has been the subject of interest from teams including Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brentford, Napoli, and Newcastle and looks certain to move on ahead of the new season.

Scouts from Sassuolo ran the rule over Doig last season and also had a look at Aberdeen full-back Calvin Ramsay, who now looks likely to join Liverpool, while a host of other clubs have been keeping tabs on the versatile Hibs left-back who already has more than 70 appearances under his belt for the Easter Road side.

The Evening News understands the interest is genuine, with Bologna prepared to pay a fee of between £2.5 million and £3.5 million to secure the Scotland Under-21 cap’s services.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, any move is likely to be dependent on Hickey departing the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, which looks likely to happen amid sustained interest in the full-back.

Doig, who is under contract at Hibs until summer 2025, has spoken about transfer interest, insisting that he pays no attention to rumours.

"I’ve learned from the summer when I let it distract me a little bit,” he said earlier this year.

"I’m ignoring it and getting on with the football. Don't look at Twitter, Instagram, stay away from it all; just play your football. At the end of the day, that's what will get you your move.

Bologna could make a move for Josh Doig if they lose Aaron Hickey this summer