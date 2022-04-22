Hibs 'didn't give Shaun Maloney enough time' says Neil Lennon as he casts doubt on transfers and board's judgement

In an interview with PLZ Soccer the Omonoia boss said the decision to relieve Maloney of his duties so soon wasn’t a good look for the Easter Road board, and cast doubt on all the January signings being the manager’s picks.

Asked what he made of his former team-mate’s brief tenure in the Hibs hotseat, Lennon said: "What chance did he have?

"Four months is nothing. I think Hibs were disappointed to make the top six but four months doesn't give you any time to put your stamp on a club and get your own players in and implement your own style.

"I'm not convinced that all the players they brought in were Shaun's choices.

"I hope he processes everything and comes back and is better for the experience.”

Lennon, who led Hibs to promotion from the Scottish Championship during his first season in charge and fourth on their first season back in the top flight during a two-and-a-half-year stint, believes Hibs have some ‘serious thinking’ to do.

"We all have good and bad experiences in management but knowing Shaun his appetite will still be there,” Lennon continued.

Shaun Maloney was sacked by Hibs on Tuesday morning

"Hibs now have some serious thinking to do. Shaun was their appointment so it doesn't look good for their judgement.

"It was a big step [for Shaun], I think it surprised a lot of people. He came out of the Belgium set-up which was probably a nice comfort zone for him, working with world-class players and a top manager. Maybe he saw Hibs as a really good opportunity."

Lennon reiterated his belief that Maloney wasn’t afforded enough time to turn things around and touched on his own time in charge at Easter Road, adding: “I didn't think Hibs were too bad under Jack Ross to tell the truth and I reckon Shaun eyed it as a potential chance to take Hibs on, maybe win a trophy – like we all did – and he got nowhere near enough time."