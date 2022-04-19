Shaun Maloney sacked by Hibs after four months in charge

The 39-year-old was appointed on December 20 on a contract until May 2025, taking over shortly after the Easter Road side had lost the Premier Sports Cup final to Celtic. He presided over six wins, six draws, and seven defeats in all competitions after taking over from Jack Ross, who was relieved of his duties following a 1-0 defeat by Livingston earlier in the month.

Maloney’s final match in charge was the 2-1 Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Hearts but he has ultimately paid the price for failing to secure a place in the top half of the Scottish Premiership.

Hibs made the short hop to Tynecastle in their final pre-split game knowing three points would be enough to see out the campaign in the upper half of the division but despite taking an early lead through Drey Wright, Hearts fought back and won 3-1, with manager and players admitting the second-half performance had been unacceptable.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun Maloney has left Hibs with immediate effect

David Gray will take interim charge of the team until the end of the season, supported by loans manager Eddie May and goalkeeping coach Jon Busch.

The Evening News understands there are no plans to appoint a new permanent boss before the end of the current campaign but that the search for Maloney’s successor is already under way.

Maloney’s assistant Gary Caldwell, first-team coach Valerio Zuddas, and Head of Technical Support Brian Doogan have also departed the club.

Hibs owner Ron Gordon said: “Our hope in appointing Shaun Maloney as a young, highly-regarded coach was that he would help us take the club forward, but ultimately it didn't work out.

“We thank Shaun and his coaching staff for all their hard work and efforts and wish them all the best for the future.”

A statement from Hibs read: “Hibernian FC can confirm that Shaun Maloney has departed the club as first-team manager.

“Gary Caldwell, Valerio Zuddas and Brian Doogan have also left with immediate effect.

"David Gray will take charge of the first team as caretaker-manager for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign and will be supported by Eddie May and Jon Busch.”

Message from the editor