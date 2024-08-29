Hibs have hit out in a statement | SNS Group

The club have taken a strong stance.

Hibs have vowed to take strong action after hitting out over racist abuse aimed at Elie Youan.

The Premiership side have stated their anger at a message sent to the player on social media. It is a situation currently being investigated and the individual will have action taken against them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement reads: “Everyone at Hibernian FC is disgusted with the racist abuse Elie Youan has received on social media.

“The Club has launched an investigation into the message on Instagram and will take the strongest possible action against the individual in question.

“The Club condemns this abhorrent action in the strongest possible way. Racism and any kind of discrimination have no place at Hibernian FC, in football, or society as a whole. Elie has the full support of everyone at Hibernian FC. There is no room for racism.”

The forward has been at the club since 2022, his first year on a loan basis from St Gallen and then that was turned permanent in 2023. In total he has made 81 appearances for Hibs, with one of those coming this season, injury keeping him out of action for much of the current campaign.