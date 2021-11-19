Hibs dish out fourth new contract of the week with long-term deal for midfield star

Jake Doyle-Hayes has agreed a new deal with Hibs until 2025. Picture: SNS

The midfielder joins team-mates Paul Hanlon, Lewis Stevenson and Christian Doidge in committing his future this week as the Easter Road club continue to go all-out to keep the core of this team together for the long haul.

The Irishman only signed for Hibs in the summer but has been rewarded for his impressive performances to begin the campaign. The former St Mirren star has supplanted Alex Gogic as the first-choice option at defensive midfield for the majority of matches.

Having originally signed until 2023, Doyle-Hayes jumped at the chance to add on another 24 months to his previous contract.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling to get the deal done and I’m really happy to commit my future to the club,” he said in a statement.

“There’s been a few people signing contracts recently and the core of the group is staying together, which shows we’re all buying into the direction the club is going in and enjoying our football.

“I’ve got my head down and I’ve been working hard to impress. Hopefully I’ll continue to do well, improve and help the club be successful.”

Manager Jack Ross spoke of his delight at getting the 22-year-old tied down on a longer deal as he looks forward to continue helping the ex-Aston Villa youngster to develop.

“I’ve been really impressed with Jake so far this season,” he said. “He worked hard to force his way into the team, and he’s added another dimension to our midfield.”

“Having someone who can move the ball forward as quickly and efficiently as Jake does is a real asset and he’s just a young man too, so he will keep on developing.

“We want to keep hold of our best players and I think Jake has shown everyone how much ability he has and how important he is for us.”

Doyle-Hayes has featured 15 times since making the move to the capital this summer. He previously enjoyed one year in Paisley where he helped Jim Goodwin’s St Mirren side reach the semi-final of both the League Cup and Scottish Cup.

