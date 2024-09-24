Hibs dive deeper into data deal with Liverpool, Chelsea and Leverkusen tech partners

Ron Gordon’s legacy lives on with ‘next generation’ ambition

Hibs are taking an even deeper dive into data and analytics as the club look to build on one of Ron Gordon’s most enduring Easter Road legacies. And their enhanced partnership with Kitman Labs will give coaches across the Hibs Academy – from the under-9s through to the Development Squad – access to insight normally only available to first-team squads.

Late chairman Gordon invested heavily to provide his club’s sports science and scouting departments with the latest tech, with Kitman founder and CEO Stephen Smith – talking to the Evening News earlier this year – hailing him as a trailblazer . The club already use the sports science programmes provided by the company, whose footballing clients include Liverpool, Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen, across all levels at East Mains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the extended use of what Kitman call the Coaching and Talent Development solution should, in theory, give academy coaches another vital tool in identifying and nurturing players likely to make an impact on the first team.

Hibs academy director Gareth Evans, who spoke to the Evening News just last week about the physical leap required by youngsters looking to reach the senior game, welcomed the agreement, saying: “Utilising the Kitman Labs Intelligence Platform allows us to unify our data collection process, which is vital when monitoring the development of our young players. The Coaching and Talent Development Solution will provide our coaches with the infrastructure and data-led insights to build successful development models, which will ultimately aid the young players we have at HTC.”

In plain English, the idea is to use data to create individualised player development programmes – and be able to measure outcomes. The end goal, producing players capable of not only playing for but impacting on the first team, remains the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith, pointing out that Hibs have already been using their advanced analytics at first team level, said: “We’re grateful for our continued and longstanding relationship with the Hibernian Football Club. The club has been at the vanguard of adopting and leveraging data science to optimise the health and performance of its players for years. The expanded use of iP represents the continued evolution and innovation of the club and its leadership and we look forward to partnering to help identify and develop the next generation of Hibernian players.”