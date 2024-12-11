Only way is up for bottom side - but how high can Gray’s men fly?

Possible but slightly improbable. Unlikely but definitely doable. And the run of fixtures between now and the first game of 2025 will go a long, long way to deciding whether Hibs live up to pre-season expectations – or have already left themselves too much ground to make up in the race for Scottish Premiership respectively.

If you don’t object to mixing sporting metaphors, David Gray’s men find themselves involved in something of a run chase in pursuit of a top-six place in Scotland’s elite footballing division. Nothing new there, then.

But a catastrophic start to the campaign has left them needing to more than DOUBLE their current scoring rate, in terms of points on the board, if they’re to avoid another season spent watching the race for European places from the wrong side of the split. While there is a general feeling that Hibs are a little better than their league position suggests, there’s no arguing with mathematics.

You want us to show our work? OK, let’s crunch the numbers.

X = a bad starting position

With just two league wins on the board heading into the middle of December, it’s fair to say Hibs haven’t delivered on the promises of summer. And that’s reflected in one important statistic.

Gray’s team are currently accumulating Scottish Premiership points at a rate of 0.75 per game. You don’t need a degree in advanced data analysis to predict where a continuation of that trend ends up.

If the first priority is achieving enough escape velocity to remove themselves from the automatic relegation spot, Hibs know they’ll need to build serious momentum to get within touching distance of the top six. Still, the gap to Dundee currently stands at a mere seven points. Hardly an overwhelming challenge.

Z = where they need to be

The object is to be on the right side of the dividing line after round 33 of Scottish Premiership fixtures. Having seen their team wobble around on the bubble for long enough last season, Hibs fans would probably accept it going to the last kick of the ball again this year – as long as they don’t end up heartbroken. Again.

Looking at the league tables from the last five complete seasons, excluding the Covid-shortened campaign, the average points total needed to be sitting sixth after 33 games is 43. You might get away with as few as 40 points. Getting 44 or 45 would be helpful, just in case. So there’s a pretty clear target.

U know what that means

Taking 43 as the minimum objective, Hibs need to get 31 points from their next 17 league games. For a team who have, remember, taken just 12 from their opening 16 fixtures … well, yeah, it’s daunting.

To save you doing the arithmetic yourself, hitting that mark will require Gray’s men to collect an average just north of 1.8 points per game. Again, remember that their current strike rate is 0.75 ppg. Which rather puts it into perspective.

Y can’t it be done?

Football is not a game of certainties and predictability. The Scottish game works to its own set of illogical rules. Which means nobody should be writing Hibs off.

True, a lot may depend on what happens once the January transfer window opens. Realistically, though, another half dozen fixtures might have come and gone before even an early signing can make a serious impact on the first team.

After Saturday’s visit of Ross County, Hibs take on Aberdeen (A), Hearts (A), Kilmarnock (H) and, on January 2, St Johnstone (A). Five games with 15 points up for grabs.

Using the required run rate as a guide, Gray’s men will need to take at least nine points from this run of fixtures. Ten would be better.

Possible? Absolutely. Assuming they start with maximum points this weekend, it might even start to look probable.