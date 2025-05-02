Hibs welcome potential match winners back for United clash - your predicted XI for Easter Road showdown

By John Greechan

Sports journalist

Published 2nd May 2025, 18:00 BST

Elie Youan and Lewis Miller BOTH back in training - so does David Gray change team after loss to Aberdeen?

David Gray has welcomed the return of two star performers ahead of tomorrow’s vital Scottish Premiership showdown with Dundee United at Easter Road. But will he find space in his starting XI for one or both of his potential match winners?

As revealed by the Edinburgh Evening News this week, both Lewis Miller AND Elie Youan have returned to full training with the first team. Miller missed last weekend’s loss to Aberdeen at Pittodrie, as Hibs saw their unbeaten league run halted at a club record-equalling 17 straight games. But the Socceroos defender, who can play either on the right side of the back three or at right wingback, returned to training earlier this week – and is officially in contention for a start after a short lay-off.

Gray confirmed, meanwhile, that Youan is “available” for a home game that could go a long way to securing third place. With just one brief substitute’s appearance under his belt since the Boxing Day win over Hearts at Tynecastle, the French forward – initially out with a toe injury later aggravated by a knee problem – is unlikely to make the starting line-up.

But Youan’s return in any capacity would be a boost for home fans. And give Gray another impact sub capable of coming on and changing the game.

The gaffer, providing a positive injury update on the group, revealed: “It'll be a similar sort of squad. Lewis Miller trained this week which is great.

“Ellie Youan’s back with the group which has been good as well. And nobody's really gone out he way so we're all positive and moving in the right direction.”

Asked if Youan was in contention, Gray said: “He's available, in terms of his being back training with the squad. We'll just have to wait and see how he comes through.”

Here’s how we think Hibs will line up for a game against United, who currently trail Gray’s men by three points:

Only beaten by an absolute worldie of a goal last weekend. Might be busy against a United side who like to hit the box with deliveries by the dozen.

1. GK Jordan Smith

Only beaten by an absolute worldie of a goal last weekend. Might be busy against a United side who like to hit the box with deliveries by the dozen.

Harsh on Warren O'Hora, who did nothing wrong in last week's loss to Aberdeen. But if Miller is fit, he gives you a lot of athleticism and aggression - exactly what this game needs.

2. RCB Lewis Miller

Harsh on Warren O'Hora, who did nothing wrong in last week's loss to Aberdeen. But if Miller is fit, he gives you a lot of athleticism and aggression - exactly what this game needs.

Dominant, vocal, playing the best football of his career, quite probably. Will need to be sharp against a lively United forward unit tomorrow.

3. CB Rocky Bushiri

Dominant, vocal, playing the best football of his career, quite probably. Will need to be sharp against a lively United forward unit tomorrow.

Just sign an extended contract. Has been crucial to his team's revival, providing freedom for the left wingback to go forward.

4. LCB Jack Iredale

Just sign an extended contract. Has been crucial to his team's revival, providing freedom for the left wingback to go forward.

