Hibs end-of-season awards for 2022/23: Best player, best goal, biggest tactical gaffe, lowest moment

3 . Best Team Performance - 6-0 v Aberdeen

This was a tremendously important match for the club and manager Lee Johnson. Only those in charge will know if he’d have been sacked if this game went south. What's certain is that this match came at a point where Hibs were on a miserable run and the possibility of getting sucked into a relegation battle didn’t seem outwith the realms of possibility. Instead, they came out and absolutely thumped the Dons, with Jim Goodwin getting the boot as a result. It’s not exactly been all plain-sailing since then, though there has been enough of an improvement to suggest next season under Johnson could be a much better one. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group