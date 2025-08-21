Hibs continue their pursuit of European league phase football when they face Legia Warsaw at Easter Road (Pic: Getty) | Getty Images

Hibs continue their pursuit of European league phase football when they face Legia Warsaw at Easter Road.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs’ adventure in European football continues tonight as Legia Warsaw of Poland travel to Easter Road for the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League play-off round tie.

It has been a rollercoaster ride for David Gray, his players and supporters which has so far taken them to Denmark and Serbia. It started with the Hibees’ taking FC Midtjylland, a team with a impressive recent European pedigree, all the way to the last kick off the tie where a wonder goal at Easter Road saw them eliminated from the UEFA Europa League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second chance awaited in the UEFA Europa Conference League starting with a 2-0 win away to Partizan Belgrade, a memorable night for supporters in the Serbian capital. The return leg in Edinburgh got off to a disastrous start but Kieron Bowie scored an all time classic and Chris Cadden struck in extra time to secure their progress.

Here are seven of the best photos of supporters and the players along the way so far:

Bushiri scores vs FC Midtjylland

After a 1-1 draw in Denmark and a 0-0 full time result at Easter Road, David Gray’s side had taken a strong Midtjylland side to extra time in Edinburgh. The visitors took the lead but Rocky Bushiri scored to level the tie once again.

Hibs fall just short at the final hurdle

A stunning goal from Junior Brumando with almost the last kick of the tie in the 119th minute settled the tie and saw Hibs eliminated from the UEFA Europa League. When the dust was settled though, David Gray’s side and supporters could look back on two impressive early season performances against a team with a rich European pedigree who are used to regularly competing in not just the Europa but also the Champions League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second chance in Belgrade for Hibs

Hibs were out of the UEFA Europa League but had a second chance of progressing as they fell into the UEFA Europa Conference League. They began in the third qualifying round against FC Partizan Belgrade in Serbia - one of the most infamous football cities in Europe.

Huge result in Belgrade is one to remember for Hibs fans

Martin Boyle scored twice in Belgrade to give Hibs a 2-0 win away to Partizan. The skipper celebrated with the travelling away fans at the famous old stadium

Hibs take 2-0 lead back to Easter Road after Belgrade heroics

A famous European result for Hibs supporters to remember in Belgrade. The tie was only half done though and they had to see the job through at Easter Road a week later.

Bowie hits all time Easter Road classic goal after nightmare start

Partizan were able to score two goals to level the tie in Edinburgh. However, Kieron Bowie struck with one of the greatest goals in Easter Road history to put Hibs back in front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cadden secures win for Hibs in extra time

Partizan scored with almost the last kick of normal time to break hearts at Easter Road. Hibs remained resolute though and Chris Cadden netted what would prove to be the winner as David Gray’s side progressed to the Play-off round despite losing 3-2 on the night.