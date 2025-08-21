Former Rangers target in ‘this is why I signed for Hibs’ declaration

The comparisons with John McGinn seem a little OTT, not least to Josh Mulligan himself. Not that the current Easter Road fan favourite is going to shy away from the possibility of following his predecessor’s path into the Scotland team – especially in a World Cup season.

But Mulligan is a grounded character, aware of his own value yet also acutely conscious of the improvements still required, if he’s to fulfil the potential that made him such a standout at Dundee. The early steps since his summer move to Hibs suggest that the midfielder/wingback is certainly on the right path.

Eager to help David Gray’s men make history by becoming the first Hibs team to reach group/league phase football in the modern era of European club competition, the 22-year-old is in line to start in tonight’s UEFA Conference League play-off against Legia Warsaw. Having scored with an absolute screamer in Sunday’s comfortable Premier Sports Cup win away to top-flight rivals Livingston, he’ll have to get used to cries of “Shooooot …” every time he gets on the ball in this first leg contest.

Mulligan impressed against Partizan in Belgrade

Mulligan, who was on the radar of Rangers and had other options on the table when he picked Hibs in the summer, won’t be distracted. Even if he does admit to looking beyond the immediate future – and dreaming of joining former Scotland Under-21 team-mate in Steve Clarke’s senior squad.

“Even with the under-21s, playing for your country there is nothing like that feeling,” he said, adding: “It gives you a sense of what it would be like to make the step up and pull on that shirt. That would be the best achievement of my career.

“That was a factor (in joining Hibs) as well. You get more exposure, if you play well you get recognised. That was part of my decision.

“And yeah, not just me, every player will want to be part of the World Cup campaign. I just need to keep putting in performances, take it game by game and hopefully it comes.

“Other players my age have broken in, so I know it’s possible. I just need to keep performing and see what happens.

“Playing against better teams gives you more exposure. Hopefully in the next two games we can get results and make a bit of history.”

Easter Road ‘best ever’ atmosphere on European nights

Hibs are eager to do just that against Legia, starting tonight in Edinburgh and finishing the job – they hope – in the Polish capital in a week’s time. The one guarantee is that the atmosphere at Easter Road will NOT disappoint.

“Yeah, you can feel it every day,” said Mulligan. “The atmosphere in the last European games was the best I’ve ever played in. Unbelievable, really.

“This is the reason why I came to this club — to play in games like this. I’ve loved every minute of it and I’m really excited for another one.

“From the moment I walked in, it felt like the right decision. I’m enjoying it and trying to make the most of these opportunities, because games like this don’t come around often.

“You get a taste with the Scotland Under-21s — I’ve played against good players in Spain — but it’s not the same. That feels more like a friendly. This is proper, competitive football.

“We know how to play against Scottish teams, but Europe is different, so I’m learning new things all the time. This is a bigger club with more pressure, but the players and staff have been great with me. I’ve bought into the style of football and I’m enjoying it.”

Scoring from long distance helps, although Mulligan admitted he’d been as surprised as anyone to bang one in from range against Livi, confessing: “I’d never scored one like that. I looked up and thought, that's going in. It was a good feeling. It was special, running to the corner and celebrating with the fans was nice. It makes you want to do it again.”

Scotland and Aston Villa star a role model

Some of those fans have already fallen for the new kid, with his all-action style and relentless determination to win every ball. Naturally, a few have dipped into recent history to cite a likeness with the best of the McGinn brothers – apologies to Paul and Stephen – to turn out for Hibs.

“It’s a huge compliment,” said Mulligan, looking just a little embarrassed by such chat. “He’s a top player, one of Scotland’s most influential in recent years. I try not to get caught up in comparisons though — I just focus on my own game.

“Especially in the last five years he's been a massive player for Scotland as well. Probably one of the most influential players. So, yeah, to look at him, he's someone you want to look at and strive to be like.”