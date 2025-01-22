Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Developing talent ‘runs through heart of this club’

The kids are all right. Even the older ones. From the 16-year-old begging to keep hold of that precious first kit to a more established teenager banging in a goal to celebrate a new long-term deal, the Hibs Academy was well represented in the weekend win that secured progress to the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

And Josh Campbell, a more mature trailblazer for the next generation of young talents, couldn’t be happier. Because he recognises how importance this is not just to fans, but to the custodians of a club with a proud tradition of raising their own.

Campbell, who revealed that he’d predicted a goal for 18-year-old Rudi Molotnikov the night before his team-mate banged in the killer second to kill off the Bankies, really enjoyed seeing Lewis Gillie being applauded onto the pitch for his first senior appearance with 20 minutes or so of the game remaining. It brought back a few memories – and underlined a commitment to developing talent.

“Having players who know what it means to play for Hibs runs through the heart of this club,” said Campbell. “There are people here who have done it all, like the manager. You've got Liam Craig as well. And Martin Boyle, who has been here for a number of years.

“And it’s great to see someone like young Lewis coming in, because I’ve been in that position. Believe me, it means a lot.

“When you've got your family and your friends, to have everyone who matters really see you come on the pitch and you cross that white line, it's a good feeling. It's a proud feeling as well.

“And I thought he did very well when he came on. Because there is a temptation to play it safe. I think I played it safe in my debut!

“I think mine was the League Cup, I'm sure. Stirling Albion away and we drew actually 1-1 or something in the Cup. But we won on penalties.

“I played centre-mid that game, funnily enough. Just the one position that day! That kind of thrill, whatever the game, it can’t be beat.”

Revealing how the squad had embraced Gillie’s arrival, Campbell said: “We all applauded young Lewis when he came in the changing room after the game. And his reaction was really funny.

“He went up to the kit man and asked if he could keep his kit from the day. Pedro was like: ‘Aye, of course you can keep it!’ Obviously, it’s going to be special to him forever.

“I'm delighted for him - and I'm delighted he came into a game where we won and got ourselves into the next round of the Cup.

“Bringing young players through is important to this club. Rudi is another example.

“I actually texted Rudi on Friday night, because I knew he had a chance of playing against Clydebank. I messaged him saying: ‘You’re going to score tomorrow …’

“So it was funny when he did. But we all know he’s got that talent and that raw ability where he can take the football in tight spaces. And he's in the right areas at the right time. It's nice to see him doing well as well because I've been in that position.”

Now 24, Campbell’s path to established first team starter has been anything but smooth. He’s had to silence a few doubters over the years. Struggled under the intense criticism that is reserved for homegrown kids who fall even a little short of excessive expectations.

And he has faced his own struggles even this season, going from guaranteed starter under David Gray to dropping out of the team together, with the gaffer explaining that the pressure of playing for ‘his’ club – something Gray understands only too well – was affecting the attacking midfielder. A half-time sub on Saturday as Hibs juggled their squad against non-league opposition, Campbell has been a starter – and a key component – during the recent revival.

“Yeah, I had to miss a few weeks,” he said, adding: “I spoke about that before, but it's a learning curve. I feel like I've slotted back in quite well and the team's doing well. And I'm progressing well.

“I’m still working like the gaffer wants. Whenever there's a chance happening, if that's in the attacking box or in the defending box, if I'm in the picture, then that's good. It shows that I'm willing to score or I'm willing to defend for the team.”

Hibs head to Dingwall on Saturday, the first staging post on a 10-game run of league fixtures that will decide where they end up, post-split. Having lost just one of their previous 10 Scottish Premiership games, the target is obvious.

“Well, we set a mark with those games,” said Campbell, the versatile all-rounder adding: “We need to stay up there. There's no other way.

“And, for me, there’s no better place to do it than going up to the furthest place in the country for a game against Ross County. We start there.

“The form's been good. This is how exactly I'd imagine it to be under the manager when it first started.

“Obviously, it didn't pan out as well. Now we're all reaping the rewards, but we've done nothing yet. We've just gotten to the top six. We need to push on more.”