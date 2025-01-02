Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New faces enjoying flip side of early-season anger as expectations soar

Having been through the darkness of dire results, fan fury and none-too-subtle complaints about a club in danger of disconnecting from its supporter base, a huge swathe of new-ish Hibs players are finally – at long, long last – getting a taste of the good life at Easter Road. It’s quite the culture shock.

Chris Cadden, now on his FIFTH ‘permanent’ gaffer since joining the club back in 2021, was one of those nodding along enthusiastically when rookie head coach David Gray spent the early part of this season stressing just how brilliant life can be as a Hibs player. When results are meeting expectations.

With four straight wins in the books – away to Aberdeen, at home to Ross county, a brilliant derby triumph at Tynecastle on Boxing Day and sending Killie away from Edinburgh without a point at the weekend – and the excitement building, a feelgood factor is just beginning to emerge. For some in the squad, this is the first time they’ve experienced anything other than the flip side – the demands, the criticism, the constant pressure – of being at a traditional club of significant standing.

“I’ve always known how good it can be,” said Cadden. “And that’s one of the things I tell people when they come here. I give them a little update on what to expect.

“All of us who have been here a wee while do the same thing. You tell the new boys about Hibs and what it means to people.

“I always say to them: ‘See when things are going well, this is one of the best places to play – and win – games of football.’ You saw that at Tynecastle. And you saw it even in the Killie game, which was just about a full house, with the fans all beginning to get excited.

“It was absolutely brilliant. Aye, when it's good, it's one of the best places, honestly, to play and win games of football. With how much the fans get behind you and everything, it's just brilliant. So when it's good, it's honestly, it can't get much better.

“But maybe you need to see the other side of that first. The pressure that is part and parcel of playing for a big club.

“That's what you sign up for when you sign the contract with Hibs. You know it's going to be tough, and there's an expectation on you and a demand, and that's just the way it is.

“So it does make you appreciate the good times, because it was tough at the start of the season. We had to dig in.

“And yeah, you feel it as players because you care. You go home and you take it home with you, and it's tough, but when it's going well, you sort of need to appreciate it as well.”

Twin threat

Cadden is particularly pleased, of course, for twin brother Nicky, whose impact since reaching full fitness is prompting plenty of admiration – and a few obvious gags. As we chatted just outside the players’ lounge at Easter Road in the aftermath of Sunday’s win, Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes paused to shake hands before asking: “You don’t have ANOTHER brother at home, do you, Cadds?”

Thrilled that everyone can see just how suited to the job his sibling has been since getting up to speed after signing as a free agent after the season had kicked off, Cadden said: “I always knew how good he was, exactly. And he’s been absolutely brilliant.

“Listen, when there was a chance of him signing with us, for a selfish point of view and a Hibs point of view, I was buzzing that he was going to come, because I know the quality he can bring. His left foot's brilliant, his set-piece piece deliveries, and he's been amazing since he's come in.

“I absolutely buzz off having him here. And I've always sort of known, we've always known how good he was, so it's good to see that everybody sees it. I think his sort of personality and his character suits a big club and big demands. So I think this place is a perfect fit for him to be honest.”

Marching into 2025 armed with some decent form, their five wins from the past six games only marred slightly by a genuinely unlucky loss at Celtic Park, Hibs head to Perth tomorrow intent on maintaining their upward trajectory. And aiming to get in among the European places for the first time this season?

“I think so,” said Cadden. “The gaffer sets his challenges every week, and we're looking upwards now. It was tough at the start of the year, but now we've just got to focus and keep a bit of momentum going and just keep looking up.

“I don't want to get too carried away. St Johnstone’s our next goal, and that's another big game. The next game's always the biggest game of the season.”