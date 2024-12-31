Hibs January transfer window approach laid out as Gray makes 'ready' statement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Black Knights guru Stewart central to recruitment hopes

Hibs have to be “ready” to do business as soon as the January transfer window opens, according to gaffer David Gray. But the rookie head coach insists he won’t be rushing at getting deals done early, as he looks to balance a squad still carrying a lot of dead wood.

Explaining that he does NOT expect to have any new faces on board for Thursday’s away game against St Johnstone, Gray said: “No, I'd imagine it to be later on in the window. It'll probably come down to what can be done, what the options are.

“You'll always have ins, you'll always have outs, some players are maybe not playing enough football or look to try and seek opportunities elsewhere, that naturally happens as well. Then you need to be proactive and ready for teams showing an interest in your players as well.

“Nothing can be done while the window's closed. But the minute that opens you need to be ready for that - and that's the hard work that's been constantly going on at the football club.”

Billionaire Bournemouth owner’s input

Gray made a dozen signings during his first summer window at the helm. With new head of recruitment Garvan Stewart brought into add the expertise that made him such a key figure of billionaire investor Bill Foley’s Black Knight group, especially at Bournemouth, Hibs do expect to make targeted acquisitions before the end of next month.

Explaining that the recent upturn in form hadn’t changed his mind on priorities, former club captain Gray said: “We've talked a lot about not getting too high and not too low during the ups and the downs of the season. It’s believing in what you're doing and trying to be measured and structured, and that doesn't change.

“We certainly won't be doing anything that we don't believe makes us better, and that's the challenge to everyone involved. But we are demonstrating now that this is a very good group of players.

“I was heavily supported in the summer when the players were brought in, so from that point of view I’m very grateful. As I've always said, they've always been so supportive of me at the club, and if anything can be done, I'm sure they'll back me on that one as well. But it is about doing the right business rather than just any business.”

So far, Hibs have shown interest in a pair of goalkeepers, with Rotherham’s Cameron Dawson a potential immediate signing, potentially freeing up summer loan signing Josef Bursik to seek game time elsewhere. Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark, meanwhile, remains on a list of potential pre-contract signings.

More immediately, Gray hopes to welcome on-loan Swansea striker Mykola Kuharevich and teenage prospect Rudi Molotnikov, who has just signed a new long-term contract, back into the squad soon, saying: “Myko’s progressing well. By the end of the week, I expect to see him back involved.

“Rudi is very close to being back. He’s back training now.”