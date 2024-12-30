Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Contract extension a show of faith in academy production line

Rising Hibs star Rudi Molotnikov has been told he’s got a bright future at Easter Road – after committing himself to a new long-term contract that will keep him with the club until the summer of 2029. And the 18-year-old has been hailed as an example of exactly what Hibs want to see coming through their academy.

Molotnikov, about to return from a minor groin injury picked up in a reserve game, started the season as a mainstay in David Gray’s first-choice starting XI. He’s since struggled for game time, even before the injury, but has been reassured by Gray that he remains a part of the manager’s long-term plans.

That’s reflected in the new deal for the homegrown talent, who joined Hibs at the age of 10 and, apart from a spell with Loanhead Miners, has been connected to the club ever since. With 15 first-team appearances this season, producing two goals and an assist, Molotnikov has shown potential aplenty.

Gray hailed the Scotland Under-19 captain for showing grit and gumption to break into the senior squad, saying: “I’m delighted that we’ve managed to agree a new long-term contract with Rudi. During my time at the club, I have watched his development closely and I've been impressed with his desire to keep learning and working hard every day.

“He wants to push himself all the time and he needs to keep doing that. He has a bright future at Hibs, and we want to help him to reach his full potential.”

Sporting director Malky Mackay said the Molotnikov deal should be a model to follow as Hibs look to future-proof themselves by developing talent, the experienced coach explaining: “Rudi is an exciting young player and is an excellent example of the types of players we’re producing in our academy set-up. We want to be a club that gives talented youngsters a chance and one that produces academy players for the first team.

“We are constantly planning for the future, and our first thought is to look within ourselves and at who is coming through our academy. Rudi thoroughly deserves this new deal, and I look forward to seeing how he progresses.”