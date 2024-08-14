New signing Nicky Cadden (right) with twin brother Chris. | SNS Group

Chris backs Nicky to make ‘impact on first team’ when match fit

On the day when their shared path towards the professional game was torn in two, leaving one brother on safe ground while the other was cast into unknown territory, the Cadden brothers feared that they’d never again line up in the same starting XI. The fact that Nicky has now joined twin Chris at Hibs is a testament not only to their individual ability as footballers, but the tenacity and determination of the sibling sent into the wilderness by the decision makers at Motherwell’s academy over a decade ago.

Get Chris talking about his brother, and he’ll immediately point out just how good Nicky is. Talented, brave, athletic enough to cope with the game in Scotland’s top flight. As well as boasting just the sort of character needed in their current plight.

“When we signed Nicky, I was delighted not just because he’s my brother – but because I knew we were adding quality to the squad,” said Cadden. “He’s a player who can make an impact in the starting XI, which is great.

“On the personal side, obviously it’s been brilliant. Even if it is weird seeing him about the place! Seeing your brother at your work is a bit strange for most folk …

“But it’s something we’ve always spoken about, the chance of us playing together again one day. There is no better place to do it at a club like Hibs. Especially if we’re successful.

“The last time we played together was in the under-17s at Motherwell. So it’s been a long time.

“We grew up in football together, all the way through the age groups, at Motherwell. But I got kept on when he got released, which was tough. We’ve been on separate journeys to this point – but we’re together again.”

Recalling the fateful day when both were called into the coaches’ room for a chat abut their respective futures, only for Chris to be rewarded with a contract while Nicky was cut adrift, Cadden said: “When I got kept on and Nicky got released, it was obviously really tough for him. Tough for me as well but, obviously, it was hard on him.

“I was devastated for him. It just shows the level of ability he’s got, and the mentality he’s got, that he’s made it to this level.

“He went part-time at Airdrie, which a lot of players wouldn’t have done, then made his way up through the leagues. To end up at a club like Hibs is a testament to how hard he’s worked, as well as how good a player he is.

“I was delighted for him because, from a personal level, I know how good an environment this is. As soon as he asked me about it, I told him to sign right away. To go from where he was as a youngster, to joining one of the biggest clubs in Scotland, it’s a real testament to his character, first and foremost.”

The boys have been car pooling to and from training, while Nicky has spent the odd night staying over with Chris as he sorts out his own living arrangements. Bunk beds and arguing over what to put on the telly? That would be too much of a throwback.

Chris, returning to match fitness after a disrupted pre-season, would appear to be an almost exact mirror image of his brother, in terms of footballing profile. One is comfortable at right wing or right back, while the other – Nicky can be ‘the other’ until he’s played a few games, right? – is equally versatile on the left.

“When we were coming through, we were both similar prospects,” said Chris, who played 30 minutes as a sub on Sunday. “We played together, much of a muchness all the way up.

“It’s obviously competitive. That brotherly rivalry when you’re growing up, it does drive you, no doubt about that.

“You always want to be as good as your brother, beat your brother, win every time. Now we just want the best for each other.

“The back garden games were all about scrapping, fighting, all the usual things brothers do. But it’s made us into the players we are today.

“It’s been really good having Nicky around for the past few days. First and foremost, it’s a good signing for Hibs. I’ve always been fortunate enough to see him throughout his career – and I know he’s a great addition to the squad. First and foremost, that’s what I want.

“On a personal level, I’m fit now. It was a bit of a frustrating pre-season, missing a chunk of it. But I’m getting up to speed, getting in as many minutes as possible and getting sharp.”