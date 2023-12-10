Hibs eye 16-goal former Brighton striker as Rangers blasted over Hearts snub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hibs have reportedly joined the race to sign former Brighton and Hove Albion academy product Ben Wilson.

The Belfast Telegraph has claimed Hibs have joined a trio of Northern Irish Premiership clubs in registering their interest in the league's current top goalscorer. The 22-year-old was unable to find the net in his side's 2-2 draw with Glentoran on Saturday but still remains at the top of the charts after scoring 16 goals in just 20 league appearances so far this season.

Wilson began his career with England Premiership club Brighton and Hove Albion but failed to make a senior appearance for the Seagulls before joining Cliftonville on a free transfer at the end of last season. He has hit the ground running at Solitude and there have been reports the Reds are looking to fend off interest from elsewhere by handing the striker a new deal.

The report suggests Wilson's form has captured the attention of several clubs in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland and could be lured away by the offer a full-time football.

Rangers blasted over Hearts snub

Rangers have been accused of showing 'a bit of snobbery' after failing to make a move for Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland during the summer transfer window.

Former manager Michael Beale endured a hectic close-season as he looked to boost his options at the top end of the pitch ahead of his first full season in charge at Ibrox. Several options were considered, including Scotland striker Shankland, before the likes of Cyriel Dessers, Danilo and Sam Lammers all joined in deals believed to be worth a combined £14m.

However, pundit Stephen McGinn believes Rangers missed a trick in not looking closer to home in their search for a frontman and pointed to three recent examples of strikers signed from Premiership rivals that have gone on to be a success at Ibrox.

Speaking on The Go Radio Football Show, McGinn said of the Shankland to Rangers speculation: “There’s a bit of snobbery in this country. I get that when you go abroad, you can maybe get the superstars who are going to be here for four or five years.

“But if you look at their number nines for the last few years. Kyogo was someone Ange Postecoglou knew inside out, Morelos was someone JJ knew inside out. We’ve had Klimala, Ajeti, this season Dessers, Danilo, big signings from abroad that haven’t hit it off.