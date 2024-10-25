Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Famous Cup triumph over old rivals remains personal highlight for gaffer

As a lifelong fan, a long-serving player and then a member of several coaching teams over the years, David Gray isn’t short of Edinburgh Derby memories. Some better than others.

With his managerial debut in the fixture just around the corner, the rookie gaffer is hoping – with a little help from the fans – that his team can replicate one very special occasion in the history of Easter Road triumphs. If punters being put through the mill with frustration after frustration can somehow recapture the atmosphere of a season when Hibs finally saw over a century of perseverance pay off, maybe Gray’s men will be inspired to similar heights.

Too modest to point out that he provided the cross for Jason Cummings to score the only goal in THAT Scottish Cup replay on February 16, 2016, Gray isn’t shy in singling the game out as a unique highlight in his career, pointing out that Hibs had secured the second shot at silverware on home soil in rather spectacular fashion just nine days earlier as he recalled: "Even the manner in which the game went before, we were 2-0 down with ten minutes to go and came back to draw 2-2, got a goal right at the end of the game and the momentum that comes with that. Coming back to Easter Road for the replay, you've obviously got that belief from the way the previous game went.

“But I felt it straight away in the build-up to the game, going into the game, standing on the pitch just before the game started, the noise and the atmosphere and the expectation and the belief around the stadium to know that we could go and win on the night. I really felt it right from the start. We started the game really well, felt it right away, scored within five or ten minutes and then from that moment on I didn't have any doubt that we were going to go and win it. I thought we dominated in the game.

Hibs players take the applause of fans after their famous Scottish Cup replay victory over Hearts at Easter Road. | SNS Group

“So I know how big a part the crowd can play, how special they are. And it'll be a full house at Easter Road. We really need the fans to be right behind us, which I know they will be. They can really play a part in driving us at the start of the game.

“I'll never forget coming back to Easter Road (to play Hearts) in that Scottish Cup run we had, that replay and the way we started the game with the fans right behind us. It really gave us an extra bit of motivation and drive and I really felt it on that day. We need it to be the same way again, right from the first whistle on Sunday. “

Gray, who famously went on to score the winner in the final and become the first Hibs captain to lift the Scottish Cup in 114 years just a few months after the derby triumph, accepts that his team aren’t exactly dishing out weekly triumphs and treats to fans suffering through a season of struggle and frustration. He’s also acutely aware that a record of one win in the last 14 – that’s FOURTEEN – derby matches represents a slightly awkward statistic for everyone connected to the club.

"I can't change the fact that the run we're on isn't great,” he said. “But I can then strip that back to when I've played in derbies and how I've felt in all these game. And it all becomes irrelevant because it comes down to who turns up on the day, and who wants it more - and that's what I want to see from my players.

"It's a 100% effort to do everything you possibly can to win the game. It's the same going into any game, the added spice to it this weekend is the fact that it's a derby.

"A derby at any stage in the season is a massive game and they are games that the fans crave and demand success in. It could have been any team in the next game - the fact is that we find ourselves in the position we are, and the next result becomes more important than anything else. That's all we're focusing on at the minute.

"This is a new group; this is my first derby as a manager, and I've got every confidence in the group of players that we've got. They're all looking forward to it as well so I think you can only worry about things we can affect.”