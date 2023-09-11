Fans were quick to offer advice to their new manager as Hibs confirm appointment of Nick Montgomery

New Hibernian manager Nick Montgomery alongside chief executive Ben Kensell.

Hibs have announced Nick Montgomery as their new manager following the sacking of Lee Johnson earlier this season. Montgomery, who previously managed the A-League side Central Coast Mariners, has signed a three-year contract with the Easter Road club and will enjoy his first game in charge on Saturday when the Hibees travel to Kilmarnock.

Speaking for the first time as the new Hibs’ boss, the 41-year-old former U21 Scotland player said: “I took this opportunity because I really believe it is the right one for me. Hibs fans can expect a team that will give 100% and work hard. I don’t like to use the word ‘philosophy’ but I will try to bring a new identity to the club.”

Following the announcement, Hibs fans were quick to jump on to social media to share their thoughts on the new manager, with many offering hopeful pieces of advice for the management and owners. One picked out Montgomery’s press conference as a positive.

@JackGillies6 - “Welcome to Hibs Monty, wishing you all the best in the job! Really exciting appointment with our squad he will have us flying. Time to put that difficult start behind us and achieve what we know we can achieve.”

@lomalley99 - “Great appointment please give him time”

@kempJason - “Welcome to the Hibees Nick - really excited to have you here - wishing you all the best and every success.”

@Seanasauruss - “Superb appointment. Time to kick on and make third place ours”

@daisyproperties - “First job for Monty? Get the words to Sunshine on Leith”

Graeme Burnett - “Hopefully does a good job. Good interview with the new manager, far less waffle than the previous two. Hopefully can get the best out of the players and kick on from Aberdeen game GGTTH.”

Guiness Kev - “We’ve all heard the attacking exciting watchable talk from every new manager... one can surely deliver on the promise.”