Hibs fans have been reacting to what Neil Lennon has said about the possibility of him replacing Lee Johnson as the club’s next manager

Hibs fans have been having their say on Neil Lennon potentially returning to the club. They parted ways with Lee Johnson after just over a year following a disappointing start to the season.

Johnson failed to get Hibs up and running this season, with a poor start in the league being coupled with a heavy defeat to Aston Villa in the Europa Conference League qualifiers first leg.

It’s still very early in the season, but Hibs clearly felt Johnson was not the right fit, and they have made the move in an attempt to turn things around while the Premiership table remains in its infancy.

The search now begins for a new manager, and former boss Lennon has thrown his hat in the ring having spent three years at the club previously leading up to his departure in 2019.

“Of course - because I’ve been there before, it’s a big club with potential,” Lennon told The Sun. “But there’s been change after change after change and no consistency at the coach level. That’s the most important role in the football club and they have to get that next appointment right for a bit of longevity and stability. There will be loads of applicants for the job and it’s important the board get it right. Whether they approach me or not, it might be worth a conversation but that’s as far as it can go at the minute.”

After those comments, Lennon became one of the favourites for the job, and Hibs fans have now had their say on the possible appointment on Facebook. Some were in favour of Lennon’s return.

Jim McManus - “Get him in till the end of the season then offer a longer contract if he’s doing a job, no more 5 year contracts Please.”

Stevie Blackie - “Go & get him Hibs.”

Robert Snedden - “If the man’s showing interest in the job, get him in now. He’s got more experience & a winning mentality in the Scottish league than the rest of the coaches put together.”

Gary Fleming - “Get it done hibs so we can start getting points on the board.”

Though, not all are in favour of getting Lennon back. Others said:

Heather Hackett - “Oh please please no!!!”

Phyllis Keenan - “Hopefully not.”