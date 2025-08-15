UEFA Conference League drama prompts wild celebrations on manic night

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It might not have been THE Proclaimers number widely acknowledged to be the best anthem in football. But Hibs fans did their best – the very best they could, even – to send David Gray’s men on the next step of their travels, both domestic and European, with an absolute banger at Easter Road last night.

Kudos to the DJ for calling it just right as, after satisfying modern trends with a KC and the Sunshine Band foot-stomper now firmly adopted by supporters, the crowd at last night’s dramatic encounter with Partizan were encouraged to join in with a stonking version of ‘I’m On My Way.’ You know the one. From misery to happiness today. Uh-huh etc …

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The very nature of being involved at this stage of European football, of course, dictates that no-one in the Hibs camp will have time to breathe, never mind properly recover, before moving on. While fans can look forward to next week’s visit of Legia Warsaw in the UEFA Conference League play-offs, Gray and his players have to focus on a short – but always daunting – trip to Livingston in the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup on Sunday.

Leg weary and emotionally drained by last night’s absolute scenes as European progress was secured after extra time, a 3-2 loss prompting wild celebrations as Hibs went through 4-3 winners on aggregate following their heroics in Belgrade a week earlier, Hibs need to recover. And quickly.

Premier Sports Cup a chance to lift a trophy - Gray

Because gaffer Gray believes his team should be viewing the rebranded League Cup as an opportunity to lift silverware. Speaking as the midnight hour approached at Easter Road last night, he answered a question about Legia by pointing out: “Well, the first target for us is Livingston. And that can only be two days away, because it must be midnight now …

“I think that's the challenge now, as a staff, to make sure we get the players in tomorrow, get them recovered, get them ready for the League Cup, which is an opportunity. You come to this club to try and win something.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've demonstrated already this season in one-off games. If we play at our level, we're a really good side and really hard to beat.

‘I’m on my way, from misery to happiness today ...’

“We'll need to bang at it for Livingston. It'll be a real difficult test. And then, when the European stuff comes round again, it's a brilliant opportunity again.

“As I said at the very start of the season, group stage football was the challenge to the players. I've challenged them numerous times over the last 15 months, on trying to recreate history and change history in a positive way.

“I know I keep saying it, probably because I'm repeating myself all the time, but one thing was, can we achieve group stage football? Having to go around it the hard way, we're still on course for that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie McGrath, who missed last night’s madness with a minor knee injury, is touch and go for Sunday. Rudi Molotnikov may get some game time after making the bench for his first involvement since January, the teenager having undergone serious abdominal surgery.