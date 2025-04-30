Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The remaining Scottish Premiership fixtures seem to have fallen favourably for David Gray’s side despite last weekend’s loss at Pittodrie.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are four rounds of matches remaining in the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season and they could all prove crucial as Hibs look to secure a third place finish.

With the European rewards that will bring, providing Celtic win the Scottish Cup, it’s essential that David Gray’s side make the most of every opportunity presented to them over the next few weeks. Fortunately for them, the fixtures have fallen in a way where recent history would suggest they are in a good position to do that despite losing to Aberdeen at Pittodrie last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It all starts this weekend when they welcome Dundee United, who also still have a shot at third spot. Here are the remaining matches for Hibs, Aberdeen and United:

Matchday 35: Hibs vs Dundee United, St Mirren vs Aberdeen

A win against Dundee United would put Hibs six points clear of them, not to mention their vastly superior goal difference, with three matches remaining. Therefor, a victory for David Gray’s side would make United’s chances of catching them highly unlikely.

The recent history between the two sides has been close with Hibs winning three of the last ten meetings, the Terrors winning four and the two teams drawing the other three. Hibs have a good record against their opponents at Easter Road though with United having only won twice in Leith in the last ten seasons - February 2014 and October 2021.

A draw wouldn’t be disastrous but realistically they need to take advantage of their home matches so a win feels important especially to prevent giving Aberdeen the chance of moving ahead of them this weekend. There’s good news on that front too, the Dons don’t exactly have the best record in Paisley and haven’t won their since February 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matchday 36: Celtic vs Hibs, Dundee United vs St Mirren, Rangers vs Aberdeen

The next round of fixtures presents Dundee United with an opportunity to make up ground in the race with a home match against the Buddies. Aberdeen’s record at Ibrox is well documented but they have picked up wins their over the past few seasons and with Barry Ferguson’s side struggling at home just now there is an opportunity there.

Travelling to Celtic Park is a daunting task for David Gray and his players and they haven’t had anything resembling a positive result there since a 1-1 draw in January 2021. A draw would likely be a more than welcome point in this round of matches, especially if Aberdeen fail to pick up anything at Ibrox where the home side will be favourites.

Matchday 37: St Mirren vs Hibs, Rangers vs Dundee United, Aberdeen vs Celtic

The midweek round of fixtures on May 14 presents Hibs with another excellent opportunity to strengthen their claim on third place. That being said, they will have to overcome a fairly poor recent record against the Buddies who haven’t lost this fixture in five with the Edinburgh club picking up just one win in their last eight meetings.

Dundee United haven’t beaten Rangers in nine games with their last win coming at Tannadice in August 2021. The Terrors haven’t picked up so much as a point at Ibrox since a 3-2 win way back in August 2011.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Aberdeen, they haven’t beaten Celtic in their last 17 attempts dating back to a 1-0 win in Glasgow in the final game of the 2017/18 season. However, Jimmy Thelin’s side did earn a point at Celtic Park earlier this season and, like Hibs before them, would probably take that before a ball is kicked.

Matchday 38: Hibs vs Rangers, Dundee United vs Aberdeen

The omens are very good for David Gray’s side in the final round of fixtures for the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season. There has been little to separate United and Aberdeen this season with both sides picking up 1-0 home wins courtesy of late goals and their most recent encounter being a 2-2 draw at Pittodrie.

Another draw could very well be the ideal result for Hibs with both dropping points and opening the door for them to secure third if they haven’t already. Unfortunately for Hibs fans, they haven’t beaten Rangers in 13 attempts with their last win coming at Ibrox in November 2021.

However, home advantage and the potential importance of the occasion could well give them the boost needed to take full advantage, especially with Rangers having nothing to play for other than pride. There’s a lot of football to be played between now and this match but the way the fixtures have fallen certainly look favourable for the Edinburgh club.