Hibs recent record against Dundee United analysed ahead of Easter Road clash

Hibs remain in the driving seat in the race for third place in the Premiership table - despite kicking off their post-split schedule with a narrow defeat at Aberdeen on Saturday.
A Kevin Nisbet goal may well have condemned David Gray’s men to a loss at Pittodrie and ended a lengthy unbeaten run - but it was not enough to derail Hibs charge for Europe as they now turn their attention towards Saturday’s home clash with Dundee United.
The Terrors could actually move level on points with Hibs if they can become the first visiting side to claim a win at Easter Road since St Mirren in November. But there is still confidence surrounding the Hibs squad as they look to return to European competition once again this season.
But how have Hibs fared against Dundee United in recent seasons? We take a look back at the last nine meetings of the two sides - and it’s safe to say there have been somewhat mixed fortunes.
