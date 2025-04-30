Hibs recent record against Dundee United analysed ahead of Easter Road clash

Hibs remain in the driving seat in the race for third place in the Premiership table - despite kicking off their post-split schedule with a narrow defeat at Aberdeen on Saturday.

A Kevin Nisbet goal may well have condemned David Gray’s men to a loss at Pittodrie and ended a lengthy unbeaten run - but it was not enough to derail Hibs charge for Europe as they now turn their attention towards Saturday’s home clash with Dundee United.

The Terrors could actually move level on points with Hibs if they can become the first visiting side to claim a win at Easter Road since St Mirren in November. But there is still confidence surrounding the Hibs squad as they look to return to European competition once again this season.

But how have Hibs fared against Dundee United in recent seasons? We take a look back at the last nine meetings of the two sides - and it’s safe to say there have been somewhat mixed fortunes.

1 . February 2025: Dundee United 1-3 Hibs Mykola Kukharevych, Kieron Bowie and Junior Hoilett all scored as Hibs continued their fine run of form with a win at Tannadice. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . November 2024: Hibs 1-1 Dundee United A Sam Dalby penalty cancelled out a Lewis Miller goal as the points were shared at Easter Road. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . October 2024: Dundee United 3-2 Hibs Warren O'Hora and Dwight Gayle goals were not enough for Hibs as Sam Dalby, Luca Stephenson and Meshack Ubochioma scored to give the points to their hosts. | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . April 2023: Dundee United 2-1 Hibs Jamie McGrath celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Hibs while on loan at Dundee United. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales