David Gray’s men ‘would have taken your hand off’ for current scenario just a few months ago

Still in third place. By goal difference only, admittedly. But enough of a margin to be worth an extra point, in real terms. Not too shabby for a team who, lest we forget, once trailed their nearest rivals for the Best of the Rest title by a seemingly insurmountable 23 points; 26, if you had stopped the clock before injury time in the November meeting between Hibs and Aberdeen at Easter Road.

So yeah, if you’d offered this scenario to David Gray and his players while they were scuffling along at the foot of the Scottish Premiership table, unable to catch a break or buy even an inch of upward momentum? Well, Warren O’Hora speaks for everyone with his answer to the obvious question.

"We would have taken your hand off,” said the Irishman, searching for positive amid the “horrible” feeling of losing a league game for the first time in 18 contests, the former MK Dons defender adding: “But look, the past is done, you can't fix it, you can't make it better, you can't make it worse. All we can do is look forward and make sure we put it right on Saturday.

"We're still in third and still in a great position, but ultimately, we look at the next game. We're at home next week, we're looking for three points, and that's the bottom line.

"I haven't felt like this in a long time, I can tell you that. But we can't keep our heads down, we're at the business end of the season with big, important games coming up, and once we're back in, we'll definitely address it, the staff will be keeping us level-headed and humble, and we know that we still have work to do. We'll strip it back, take the positives, work on the negatives, and go from there

“How does it feel? Horrible. Nobody likes losing, especially not in our profession and especially not at this time of the year, but it's not all doom and gloom. We're still in third place, we've a superior goal difference, and we've four big games coming up."

Dundee United at Easter Road new focus in fight for guaranteed UEFA group stage football

Dundee United at home next week was always likely to be a significant contest, in the context of trying to secure third place. A prize that, depending on the outcome of the Scottish Cup final, could be worth a good few million quid and all the prestige that goes with guaranteed European group stage football.

Asked if he thought the battle for third would go right to the wire, O’Hora confessed: "I hope not! I'd like us to do the business as soon as possible. But if it does, it does.

"You can't be thinking three or four games ahead and thinking about the last game of the season coming down to this or coming down to that. We'll only be concentrating on our game next week against Dundee United at home.

"We've been through a lot of adversity, yeah, and we've had some harsh words with each other as well back during the bad times. We've worked really hard to get to where we are, and we've been through a lot this season. We've been up, we've certainly been very, very low.

"It'll all come out and we'll see how we react to this, but there definitely will be a good reaction, especially with the group and the staff we have. The manager's been absolutely brilliant for us, so there's no doubt in my mind that all the boys will be sticking together and we'll be working hard this week.

“The manager said to us it’s not all doom and gloom. We haven't felt like this in a long time.

“Of course it hurts, there's no doubt. I wouldn't be here if it didn't hurt because nobody likes losing games of football.

“But no matter where you are on the table, no matter what stage of the season, it's one of those where we can't keep our heads down and be really, really devastated. At the moment we're feeling it, but we'll come back in and do what we have to do, we'll be focused, with tunnel vision on Saturday.

“The beauty of our job is the big games and the beauty after that is another one, because there's always time to prove yourself, there's always another game to change it until the end of the season.”