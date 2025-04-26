Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thrilling for neutral, agonising for fans, Euro place battle is tight and tense

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have officially reached that stage of the season once christened, by an old footballing pal with a pithy turn of phrase, as jaggy nettles time. Interesting for neutrals, agonising for supporters with skin in the game.

Hibs retain possession of third place in the Scottish Premiership on goal difference, despite Kevin Nisbet’s worldie of a strike at Pittodrie this afternoon, the former Easter Road favourite taking a special delight in drawing Aberdeen level on points with his old club. With Dundee United at home next weekend, David Gray’s men remain the side most likely to finish Best of the Rest behind Scottish football’s big two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first-year manager’s immediate objective, of course, is to rebuild the momentum lost as an unbeaten run of 17 straight league games finally came grinding to a halt. Given everything Hibs have endured in this campaign of extremes, with the Edinburgh club sitting bottom of the table as recently as early December, they surely won’t be found wanting when it comes to character.

A new challenge arises in race for European places

Gray, eager to bury this rare loss and resume pursuit of a prize that could carry the added bonus of guaranteed European group stage football, said: "The challenge now is that that run goes, 17 games undefeated; it shows you the incredible run we've been on, how hard we've had to work to get to this point, but also how difficult this league is.

“It's always a reminder, which is why we've always had to stay level-headed throughout it. We've never got carried away, a lot of hard work still to be done.

"We've had to go on an amazing run to get to this point, to at least give us a chance and we're still well involved in it. It's not as if we've run away with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's not the result we wanted, but we've still given ourselves a fantastic opportunity, the position we're in now, four games to go, still sitting third, and it's all about the reaction now to make sure we get back on the training pitch, keep moving forward, which I'm sure we will. Because the players have done that all season.

“We've got a whole new game to come against Dundee United, so the games aren't going to get any easier, they're all massive games, everything to play for. This result today and the results elsewhere makes it really tight."

It had to be a former Hibee who struck the fatal blow

As soon as the ball fell to Kevin Nisbet just outside the penalty box with 10 minutes remaining, the reduced allocation of away fans in the far corner at Pittodrie should have known what to expect. In his best moments as a Hibs player, after all, Nisbet scored one or two special goals.

Gray admitted: "I think you're always worried when someone has a shot from the edge of the box. But again, it's a fantastic finish, he takes a quick touch and shot. It's not as if nobody was there, I think Nicky Cadden was closest to him in the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are things you can do to avoid every goal at certain moments, but sometimes once it gets to there, it's a good strike, it was right in the top corner. So it's probably a goal worthy of winning a game I suppose - but it doesn't make it any better for us to take.”

Dundee United’s loss to Celtic puts Easter Road visitors under pressure

With United losing to newly-crowned champions Celtic this afternoon, Jim Goodwin’s men really have to claim an away win against Hibs next weekend to put themselves properly in the mix for third place. The intensity of the competition is unlikely to drop below fever pitch.

"Yeah, it was always going to be that way, six very good teams in the top six for a reason, that's how tight the league's been all season,” said Gray, the former club captain adding: “The (United) result today, that can happen at any time, Celtic are champions for a reason, they're the best team in the league.

"We've faced Dundee United a few times already this season, we know it's going to be a real difficult game. There's absolutely everything to play for still, they're all cup finals, everyone knows exactly what's at stake and how much it means to everyone involved, but it's a game we're certainly looking forward to now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We'll make sure the players are ready as they always are, but again these are the games that you want to be involved in at the end of the season, challenging at the top end to try and get European football. That's the message to the players."

Did Dons have bigger incentive to chase victory?

There was just a slight feeling, as the game entered the closing stages, that Hibs might have been happy to settle for a draw. Maybe they played half a yard deeper. It would only be natural, after all.

Against an Aberdeen side who really needed to win in order to put themselves back in the fight, did circumstances make as big a difference as any individual player contribution? Hard to say.

Gray, explaining his instant emotional reaction to the rare loss, said: “We probably didn't do enough to really go and win the game, even though I did feel pretty comfortable within it. I thought the players gave me everything. Nut being critical in terms of creating a few chances without hitting the target and making the goalkeeper work, that was probably how it went for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's never nice, it's not a feeling we've felt for a very long time. It certainly doesn't make it any nicer when it comes along of course. But if I'm being honest, I said this to the players, one thing I'll never be critical of is that they gave me absolutely everything again today.

"Performance-wise did we do enough to win the game? Probably not, but I do think it was a special goal to win the game for Aberdeen.

“There wasn't much in it, especially in the second half. It's made it a lot tighter.

“But if you told me three or four months ago, with four games to go, we'd be sitting third in the league with four games to go, I'd have been pretty happy with that. So there's still everything to play for, and it certainly makes it more interesting for the neutral.”