Putting a smile on dad’s face makes it all worthwhile for ex-Bolton man Iredale

More late nights for the folks back home in Perth, Western Australia, then. A price worth paying, as Paul and Fiona Iredale settle down in the wee small hours to watch son Jack living the dream.

The Hibs defender, a summer signing who had to bide his time just to break into the first team in this season of extremes, has just put pen to paper on a new contract extension keeping him at Easter Road until 2028. It feels like everything is falling into place for a Scots-born Aussie who met his long-term girlfriend, Alana, when he was playing for Morton at the start of his professional career.

Always happy to talk about the importance of his family in everything he’s done, Iredale revealed yesterday that he’s got a little extra incentive to put a smile on his dad’s face.

Responding to a question about how often his family get to visit, the 28-year-old former Bolton centre-half said: “Yeah they try and get over at least once a year, sometimes twice. Dad's not very well at the minute, so I don't know how long that can keep going - but as long as he's healthy enough to travel, they'll be over then for sure.

“Dad really feeds off of what's happening in my career. He's the proudest man in the world when it comes to what's happening. So the fact that I can be able to do that and give him something just to take his mind off of things and focus on football, and when it's going as well as it is here, it's a no-brainer.

“The family didn’t know when I might be coming home, obviously I've extended the time now, but they've been doing it (watching games on TV) for the last eight years now. So it'll be no different.”

With the potential for a whole lot of European football next season, should everything fall into place, relatives Down Under might soon be pushing themselves to new extremes just to keep tabs, Iredale explaining: “Saturday games alright, it depends if there's daylight savings, it's either a 10 or 11pm kick-off so that's alright. It's a bit of a late bedtime.

“But it's the mid-week kick-offs they struggle with. Down south we had mid-week kick-offs every week, so it's no different. I've got a really close relationship to my family, and they've always been my biggest supporters.”

Like most in the first team dressing room at East Mains, Iredale is pleased to see gaffer David Gray and his coaching staff sign new three-year deals. All adding to the feeling of a club with a plan.

“I think it's obviously massive,” he said, adding: “You see how much people enjoy playing for this coaching staff, how much they enjoy playing for the gaffer, and the hard work that they've put in. They're getting the fruits for it now, and so are we as a club.

“I think the club's been fantastic. We're showing faith to people who have been able to help the club, and the coaching staff is no different.

“Even during the tough times, he wasn't really that much different to what he is now, which is mad to think because of how much pressure he would have been in. We were feeling the pressure, but for him to be out there front, he protected us a lot in the media, which the boys appreciated.

“He never threw anyone under the bus. There were some honest words said in here, but he protected us, and I think the boys really reacted to that well.

“We'd run through a brick wall for him now, so it's massive. It's really important that he's got that security, and it can give the club the stability, and the players a real strong grasp of what's to come.”

With Martin Boyle and Lewis Miller already established figures in the Socceroos squad, and Nectar Triantis earning himself a first call-up by dint of his efforts at Hibs, Iredale obviously hopes to catch the eye of Tony Popovic. The Aussie boss wouldn’t be daft to buy a season ticket at Easter Road, at this rate.

Revealing the part those international ambitions played in his initial decision to sign for Hibs last summer, Iredale said: “So far it's been fun. Obviously winning games helps, but when you come into a club as big as this and you're made to feel as welcome as I was, and being able to settle in as fast as possible. It worked on so many levels with my girlfriend being Scottish as well. So I'm really happy to be here.

“I knew how big of a platform it was. For me, I have international aspirations as well, and with the other three boys consistently getting recognition as well, it was a no-brainer.

“A club as big as this in a league like this gives people opportunities, and for me I just wanted to get back playing. I played a fair bit of Bolton, but it was inconsistently. Whereas here, I feel like I've cemented my spot so far, and I'm just happy to be continuing on with this momentum.”