The Hibees have gone 17 Scottish Premiership matches without defeat - and Chris Cadden is convinced they’re set for a positive end to the campaign

Chris Cadden is convinced Hibs boss David Gray is in the process of “building something special” at Easter Road after transforming the club from relegation candidates to potential European group-stage hopefuls.

The 36-year-old has guided the Leith side into pole position in the race to finish third in the Scottish Premiership after embarking on a 17-match unbeaten league run - just six months on from looking like a dead man walking with Hibs propping up the table after just one win in their first 12 games.

With the first of five post-split fixtures upcoming against Aberdeen at Pittodrie this weekend, Cadden reckons Hibs are capable of turning a bleak autumn into a glorious spring as they aim to solidify their European credentials over the coming weeks.

In addition to Cadden and goalkeeper Jordan Smith agreeing new deals recently, Lewis Miller became the latest player to commit his future to Hibs after the club triggered the 12 month extension clause in the defender’s contract on Tuesday.

“Yeah, I think so,” the right-sided ace admitted when asked if Gray is building towards a brighter future. “To be honest, I think it helped us going through a lot of adversity at the start of the season. A squad can either go one way or the other, but we stuck together. We came together and fought for each other.

“It was tough out there at some points when things weren't going our way. Losing last-minute goals and everything seemed to be going against us. But we just stuck together and hopefully we're reaping the benefits of that now.

“It's a great group. As I say, it's been really tight knit. It's a pleasure going into the dressing room every single day. It's one of the best dressing rooms I've had in my career, not just at Hibs but in my career. Hopefully, we can continue to build something.

“Obviously, we can look into that later on after the season because we’ve got a big five games to go now. The boys have been great, especially the turnaround as well. I know we've done it, but it's not been easy. It's been tough to do it. We were at the bottom of the bottom. It was a really tough place to be, so it's a real credit to the boys in the dressing room.”

Cadden insists Gray deserves “enormous” credit for remaining grounded throughout a challenging start to the campaign.

“That's something he always was in terms of he's never getting too high, never too low,” the Scotland international added. “There's no doubt that since we've started picking up a few results, he's been absolutely buzzing. He probably hasn't looked to this summer since the start of the season.

“He's just been so calm and level-headed, which has been great for us because, as players, we felt the pressure at the start of the season. Of course, we did. It's a big club. You do feel it.

“Every time you went to Easter Road, it's tough place to be if fans demand things. We weren't good enough at the start of the season. It's completely expected the criticism we got. We felt that as players. I can't even imagine what it would be like for a manager.

“He's been unbelievable, especially for his first job. The way it started... he's been great. I'm just buzzing for him that we've been able to turn it around and have this run. It's a credit to him and his coaching staff for how hard they've worked and what they've done.

“I knew David quite well before he became the manager. He deserves an enormous amount of credit for the hard work he puts in and how much he loves the club as well.”