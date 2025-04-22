Former Hibs manager sacked after play-off bid ended by shock home defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former Hibs manager has parted company with an English Championship club after their hopes of promotion into the Premier League were all but ended.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Hibs and Celtic manager Tony Mowbray has parted company with English Championship club West Bromwich Albion after a surprise home defeat ended their bid to claim a play-off place

The man who was in charge at Easter Road between 2004 and 2006 and led Hibs to consecutive top four finishes returned to Albion for a second time in January following the departure of Carlos Corberan to La Liga club Valencia. Taking charge in the aftermath of a heavy 5-1 defeat in an FA Cup third round tie at Premier League club Bournemouth, Mowbray’s latest reign got underway with a 1-1 home draw with Stoke City, he suffered a 2-0 loss at former club Middlesbrough just days later before earning a first win with a 5-1 demolition of Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Mowbray revealed all in his final press conference as West Bromwich Albion manager. | Getty Images

However, that opening week of his second spell in charge of the Baggies gave signal of the inconsistency that would plague the following months as Mowbray’s men dipped in and out of the play-off places in English football’s second tier. A run of just one win in seven games preceded Monday’s home clash with a Derby County side still firmly in the relegation mix and that run was extended as goals from Ebou Adams, Jerry Yates and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing condemned West Brom to a 3-1 loss. The defeat saw Mowbray’s side slip to tenth place in the table and their bid for promotion into the Premier League is all but over as they now lie six points from the play-off places with just two games remaining in the season.

The Hawthorns hierarchy have now opted to take action after confirming the departure of Mowbray and long-time assistant manager Mark Venus.

A statement released just hours after Monday’s home defeat read: “West Bromwich Albion have today parted company with Head Coach Tony Mowbray. Assistant Head Coach Mark Venus has also departed the club. The club would like to place on record its thanks to Tony and Mark for their efforts – but has made the decision to part company following a series of poor results.

“Tony and Mark will forever be welcome at The Hawthorns and their contributions to the club winning the 2007/08 Sky Bet Championship title will never be forgotten. Everyone at Albion wishes Tony and Mark all the very best in the future. James Morrison will oversee first-team affairs on an interim basis, assisted by Damia Abella and Boaz Myhill. The process of recruiting a new Head Coach is now under way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What did Tony Mowbray say about managing Hibs?

Tony Mowbray during his days as head coach of Hibs. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

When asked how he was successful during his two-year reign at Easter Road, Mowbray told The Bernie Slaven podcast: “Playing to the strengths of the players we had. A real fast, powerful team. Really, really athletic footballers who had that little direction really. I came along and just gave them direction and put them in a team. Polished them up. They built the training ground that they've got there now. On the back of the sails of Scott Brown and Kevin Thompson and Stephen Whittaker. Finished third in the league, first year.

“Finished fourth in the league, second year. Hearts were strong in the second year. George Burley was there. They had the Lithuanian owners and they were spending lots of money. Qualified for Europe two years on the bounce. I did win manager of the year. We did beat them both, not consistently, but we did beat them both in my two and a half years there we probably beat Rangers three times. We beat Celtic twice or something like that. It was great. We won at Celtic Park 3-1. We won 3-0 at Rangers. We won at home against them both. To win 3-0 at Ibrox is amazing really.”

Your next Hibs read: How Hibs can use 'lure' of European football to attract talent and retain star performers