The Edinburgh club are looking to take advantage of ‘fortress’ Easter Road for their final two Scottish Premiership fixtures.

Hibs have made extra tickets available to home supporters for their final two home Scottish Premiership fixtures of the 2024/25 season against Dundee United (May 3) and Rangers (May 17).

With David Gray’s side aiming to secure a third place finish the club are looking to take advantage of the Easter Road backing, describing their home ground as a ‘fortress’ during the current campaign. The extra briefs will be made available at the expense of away supporters with Rangers usual allocation of 3000+ being cut by more than half to 1,400.

The ‘special atmosphere’ has been cited as a key part of the first team’s incredible run of form this season while their impressive run of results has also seen increased demand for briefs. Tickets for both matches are now on sale via the official Hibs website.

A statement from the club said: “We can confirm the ticket information for our final two home William Hill Premiership fixtures of the 2024/25 campaign, making additional tickets available for Hibernian FC supporters. David Gray’s side will be looking to build on their historic run of form in the top-flight as we enter the top six split fixtures, with the Hibees facing both Dundee United and Rangers at home.

“Easter Road has become a fortress this season with Hibs winning their last seven consecutive games in Edinburgh. We are unbeaten at home since the end of November, 2024. The special atmosphere at Easter Road, combined with the team’s incredible run of form, has seen a greater demand for home tickets, with additional tickets being made available in the South Stand for our previous two games against St Johnstone and Dundee.

“As we look to create a raucous atmosphere for our final two home fixtures of the season, we have reduced our opponents’ away allocations to provide more tickets to Hibernian FC supporters! For both games against Dundee United and Rangers, Hibs supporters can purchase tickets in the South Stand.

“The Hibees have been there through thick and thin this season and our fans have played a vital role in our fantastic run of form. As we look to end the season on a high, we know how important your support will be, and we’d urge as many supporters to get to Easter Road to back David Gray and his players.”

Could Hibs catch Rangers in second place? Significance of final day fixture

While the final match of the season against Rangers on Saturday, May 17 could end up being a straight shoot-out for second place it’s highly unlikely that would be the case. Hibs are currently 13 points behind Barry Ferguson’s side with only 15 left to play for so they would need to win all their remaining matches while the Ibrox side capitulated.

Far more likely is the possibility that Hibs could need a win in order to secure third spot given they are still in a race for that position with Aberdeen and Dundee United. If they have already confirmed that position by the final game then it will be a chance for supporters to celebrate the achievement with home party.